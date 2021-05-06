The Villarreal it already has its end. The one that had been warning for a long time that it would arrive. I don’t think there is anyone on the football planet who is surprised. It is true that there was a moment, after the five stumbles at the gates of glory, that the yellow team was losing the face of an eternal aspirant. The one that stayed with us when, dressed in the best clothes and our best smile, we were banned from the trendy disco in the last filter. Look, they had tried it with good suits, with good shoes, the best face … but it was always the same. It was as if they were wearing white socks forever and being left out of parties. But this time it was different, Villarreal already has its end. And it has incredible merit.

Think that Villarreal is the club that dislodged Maradona the day he signed up Palermo; It is the team that represents the smallest city that will play a European final in the history of the competition. The one who when I was little and went to watch their games, dreamed of seeing them play in Second B. That team is today a finalist in capital letters. And it is, above all, thanks to the blessed madness of its president, who was the only one who always believed it possible. And the best thing is that nobody will think about what does a team like you do in a place like this? Because it is not a miracle or an incredible story or a carom. It is something that was seen coming and that was already playing.