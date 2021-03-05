Against the background of developing information technologies, the digitalization of school education is gradually taking place. One of the innovations of the next decade may be a digital portfolio of schoolchildren, where various achievements of students starting from the fourth grade will be recorded, said the head of Rosobrnadzor Anzor Muzaev…

In an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta, the head of the department noted that now everyone is “on the verge of starting to objectively assess not only the knowledge of a particular school subject, but also other achievements: creativity, creative, athletic abilities within 5-10 years. child and so on. ” According to the official, such a portfolio will include not bad marks or notes about student behavior, but positive achievements and extracurricular activities. All this will be converted into points and taken into account when entering the university.

Will the digital portfolio replace the USE?

Despite a number of criticized shortcomings of the USE system, it will not be possible to completely get away from a single exam. In different regions, children study in different conditions; it will be more difficult for pupils in small towns to “accumulate” achievements in their portfolio than for those who study in megacities. Therefore, according to the idea, the digital portfolio should become an addition, allowing you to evaluate what does not allow the USE to be assessed.

In addition, the introduction of such a digital “biography” will motivate students from secondary school to participate in certain activities: Olympiads, volunteer programs, public projects, etc. all the years he studies poorly, and then “unexpectedly” takes the Unified State Exam for 100 points. There will be no other achievements in the digital “baggage” of such a student.

What is the difficulty of implementing a digital portfolio for schoolchildren?

The most difficult thing with such a system is to determine how many additional points on admission will be given to a student by his achievements recorded in his portfolio. In different regions, certain competitions and projects differ, and it is problematic to create a unified system for assessing participation in these activities.

“We are considering such a verification mechanism. At the first stage, for example, to come to an agreement with the departments: you determine the list of cultural, sports, volunteer, educational centers that are included in the federal list and which are trustworthy, ”said Anzor Muzaev. According to him, with such a mechanism, only participation in events through these organizations will be taken into account.

In addition, it is planned to open out-of-school centers for assessing the quality of education by about 2030. There, students will be able to write various tests, including annual ones, which will be reflected in the portfolio. The grades for these works will be relevant for all regions.