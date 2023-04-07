He anime is part of the Japanese entertainment industry that has spread to every corner of the world. Because of this, there is a wide range of genres and sub-genres that we will find attractive, regardless of our personalities, there is something for everyone. Although, one of the most interesting is the spokon, a genre that seems to be revitalized after the appearance of Blue Lock that gave a lot to talk about after its premiere.

The spokon genus is one of the most interesting

The word spokon is made up of two words, it comes from sport —sport— and kondo —spirit—, so the translation of the compound could be translated as “sportsmanlike spirit”, and that is precisely the dynamic that sustains the genre.

In this way we get stories that span sports in a more sensitive format, but they go far beyond corporealities, because, uphold the most fundamental Japanese values.

We know that the birth and rise of manga exploded after World War II, responding to the cultural and emotional needs of the population. Because of this it is the manga industry in general proposed the effort as the most important weapon for Japanese society.

Spokon: The true strength is perseverance

Effort is the backbone of Japanese society, the materialization of a success that is sustained due to perseverance and not talent, precisely this is the legacy of the spokon.

The spokon suggests as an authentic path, one full of obstacles. that will be drawn thanks to the commitment and acceptance of a journey that does not have easy aspects, but precisely because of its intense conflicts, it is worth it and due to which, victory will be truly gratifying.

Control or complaint?

However, manga as a cultural product manages to implement other sensitive ideological notions such as friendship, teamwork, competition and rivalry as behaviors that help to improve. Plus, of course, dmental and physical effort as the two sides of a coin that symbolizes the perfect path to success.

However, it is enough to look sideways at this to know that They are specifications of the Japanese system that tries to sustain its population under specific parameters. No, the spokon is not the ultimate culture of control, obviously, but let’s remember that, cultural products can become so, because ultimately they make a proposal or show an exemplary goal and the way to reach it.

However, cultural products can also be reflections or complaints towards the societies that see them born.

The spokon stays that way, with slight changes, but by always being animated by its most sensitive nuances, it manages to penetrate our deepest veins. And it is up to us to receive it and enjoy it in the best way.

A genre without limits

The spokon is one of the most exciting manga genres. Discipline, perseverance and competition fill viewers with intense energy. In addition, the protagonists usually have really big goals like reaching the national leagues and winning. In the end, it is not only by and for themselves, but also for their culture, their nation and their closest community.

The spokon is a legacy and an invitation to improve every day. The characters are not only optimized physically but also on a spiritual and ideological level, in addition, regardless of what kind of talents they have or the contexts they come from, Spokon protagonists suggest that anything is possible if you persevere.

Friendship and rivalry: Odi et amo

Almost like a love-hate Catullus, the friendship and rivalry of the spokon is the singularity that tries to maintain a harmony that helps the protagonist to stand firm. Friends allow support to exist, but the rivalry that emerges invites to be in constant change without stopping, it is necessary to have the rival very close to not rest and continue maintaining the goal of overcoming.

The spokon is a very complex genre that is full of contagious energy, but remains very uncompromising in its narratives.without this being really negative, because no matter what happens, they allow the fans to be empathetic with the athletes.

Spokons are one of the most interesting sentient achievements in the manga industry.

