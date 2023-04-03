The solar eclipses They are the most wonderful astronomical phenomena that we can appreciate from Earth. These are produced when the moon passes between the Sun and our planet casting a shadow on the Earth.

Unlike the lunar eclipse, the solar eclipse cannot be seen without protection, since for no reason is it recommended to observe the Sun directly.

The total solar eclipse occurs approximately once a year somewhere on Earth, which is why having the opportunity to contemplate a solar eclipse is not frequent.

According to NASA, on average it is estimated that a solar eclipse can be seen at the same point on Earth for only a few minutes every approximately 375 years.

Types of solar eclipse

total solar eclipse: A total solar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Moon, and Earth are in a straight line.

Those who can observe this phenomenon will be able to distinguish how the sky becomes dark as if it were night.

Annular solar eclipse: An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon is in line with the Sun and Earth but is at the closest point in its orbit with Earth.

Because the Moon is far from Earth it appears smaller and our natural satellite does not completely block the view of the Sun.

In this type of solar eclipse, it is common for the moon to appear as a black disk on top of a bright disk.

Partial solar eclipse: This occurs when the Sun, Moon and Earth are not completely aligned. In this eclipse the Sun will appear to have only part of its surface hidden by the Moon.