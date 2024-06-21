According to the criteria of
According to information from the nonprofit health care organization Baptist Health South Florida, rip currents They are formed due to various factorsincluding the seafloor topography and the interaction between waves and the coast.
Dangers and statistics of rip currents in the United States
Every year, More than 100 deaths on US beaches are linked to rip currents, according to Baptist Health South Florida. This highlights the importance of understanding your risks and how to act if you get caught in one.
Besides, They are responsible for more than 80 percent of rescues performed by lifeguards, highlighting its impact on swimmer safety. Prevention is key when it comes to rip currents. In this sense, the Red Cross and other organizations They recommend following these steps to protect yourself when swimming:
- Swimmers should only enter the water in areas protected by lifeguards
- Strictly follow warning signs and flags.
- If a person becomes caught in a rip current, it is vital that they remain calm and avoid swimming against the current. Instead, you should swim parallel to the coast until you get out of the current and then head towards the beach.
