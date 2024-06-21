The rip currents They represent a danger on Florida beachesgiven that affect unsuspecting swimmers with their force and speed. They are about water channels that flow rapidly away from the coast, even on sunny, clear days when one might expect safe water conditions. For this reason, it is important to understand how they form, why they are so dangerous and how to avoid them.

According to the criteria of

According to information from the nonprofit health care organization Baptist Health South Florida, rip currents They are formed due to various factorsincluding the seafloor topography and the interaction between waves and the coast.

Dangers and statistics of rip currents in the United States



Every year, More than 100 deaths on US beaches are linked to rip currents, according to Baptist Health South Florida. This highlights the importance of understanding your risks and how to act if you get caught in one.

It is important to follow the signs to know if there are rip currents Photo:istock Share

Besides, They are responsible for more than 80 percent of rescues performed by lifeguards, highlighting its impact on swimmer safety. Prevention is key when it comes to rip currents. In this sense, the Red Cross and other organizations They recommend following these steps to protect yourself when swimming: