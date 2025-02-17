Last Friday, February 14, the Pope was transferred to the hospital to undergo a series of tests and continue with the treatment for bronchitis that has been dragging for several days. The Latest tests have observed “a polymicrobial infection”, which will require a change in treatment that was carried until now.

What is bronchitis?

The bronchitis that the Pope dragged, probably due to polymicrobial infection is a inflammation of the lining of the bronchi, That is, ducts that transport air to the lungs. This disease can occur shortly or start gradually and lengthen in time.

The causes of this disease are very diverse and, in their milder forms, It usually starts as a result of a cold, with improvements between a week and ten days, Although cough can be extended for longer. In chronic bronchitis, the most common cause is due to smoking and requires medical care.

The symptoms

In the milder and more serious cases, bronchitis manifests very similar symptoms, whose Unique difference is intensity and dilation over time.

Cough.

Mucus (transparent, white, yellowish or green gray).

Sore throat.

Headaches and general body of the body.

Fever (between 37.1 and 37.9? ° C).

Fatigue.

Chest discomfort.

Sensation of lack of air and wheezing (acute and whistling sound when breathing).

The causes

Generally, acute (short -term) bronchitis It usually occurs by virus, such as those caused by colds and flu, in these cases antibiotics are not useful. Although, prolonged bacterial bronchitis may also occur, caused by a chronic infection of the bronchial epithelium by bacteria in the high respiratory tract that is extended.

In the Cases of chronic bronchitis, this occurs mainly due to tobacco consumption, although air and dust also influence. People with a weak immune system, such as adults or children, can be considered a risk factor. In addition, stomach acidity can irritate your throat and make you more prone to it.

Generally, this disease is not a cause for concern, but If it is aggravated, it can lead to pneumonia, Infection in the lungs. If sprouts are very recurring we can be facing chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, known as COPD.

In most cases, This disease improves without treatment, although circumstantially some drugs can be prescribed For cough, inhalers or antibiotics in most cases. If it is chronic bronchitis, specialists opt for pulmonary rehabilitation – respiratory exercise – or oxygen therapy.