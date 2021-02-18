In 2004, an MTV video DJ, Adam Curry, and a computer expert, Dave Winer, found the return to RSS to add radio programs via internet. The streaming I was about to switch to a communication medium born in 1920. QWhat is a podcast and how to start making one.

What is a podcast

The word podcast (added to the Oxford dictionary in 2005) defines a audio content that is broadcast over the internet, which can listen to yourself on the mobile phone or on another device anytime, anywhere. It’s like a bespoke radio show, usually made by one person and aimed at a specific audience.

Make a podcast it’s pretty easy. But to get it right, you have to organize yourself and take a series of steps into account. The first, spending considerable time planning it. Because here it is not a question of sitting down, start recording and that’s it.

As in any other medium, the key is to identify who the podcast: what will our audience be. This will determine, neither more nor less, than the vocabulary, because it can be more or less formal, but it must always be understandable and friendly.

The variety of topics is almost infinite, but some surveys carried out in Argentina assure that cinema and series, society and culture, economy and politics, history and music are among the most popular.

On Demand audio content, the podcast is a growing format.

Also, just as if one were to publish an online magazine or newspaper, it is worth taking a look at the competition. That is, listen to other podcasts on the same topic. Above all, the most successful.

Going back to the subject, it seems obvious, but the best advice is to focus on a subject that you can master and that you find enjoyable. For example, if you are an expert in English literature, you will find it difficult to talk about quantum physics.

At this point, it should be borne in mind that there are different formats, in addition to the one-man. The participation of guests is a plus because it is very likely that they will share the content on their social networks and, thus, multiply its dissemination. Another important element is the tone of voice. Unless it is a video podcast (less frequent for now), the tone, the phrases and even the jokes will make a difference.

As with a traditional radio show, a good script ensures that everything is in place when you start recording. An example of development: initial announcement, presentation of the speakers, quick introduction of the topic (it will work as a “hook” for the listeners), invitation to the call to action (that is, to participate), development of the main points, announcement about the conclusion of the program, new call to action and closure.

How to start doing one

With the script in clear, and water in hand to prevent the throat from drying out, it’s time to shoot. You have to do it in a place with good acoustics, so you don’t have to eliminate noise during editing. If a microphone is used with a headset, it should be above or below the mouth. Of course, you can also use professional microphones.

How long should the recording last? There is no precise number, but various market studies say that the most listened to last about 35 minutes.

From a smartphone and with an editing program you can make a podcast.

Once the file is ready, it’s time to edit. Basic actions include increasing the volume, reducing ambient noise, leveling out high and low peaks (compressor), and maximizing all audio peaks while maintaining quality (normalize). Equalization, meanwhile, consists of adjusting the bass and treble.

As for the software, if it will be recorded and edited using a PC or Mac, Audacity is free, the same as Garageband (Mac only). Also highly recommended is Adobe Audition, included in Adobe’s Creative Cloud.

If these tasks will be performed with a smartphone, again Garageband (for iPhone or iPad), Speaker Studio, Anchor or Podbean (Android or IOS). The latter includes an interesting music library to add songs.

Prior to publish the podcast already edited, it is convenient to listen to it again. Even sharing it with a family member or friend to give their opinion is an almost golden rule. Also, keep a copy of the file in a safe place.

There are several platforms to publish it. The most popular worldwide is Spotify, but there are many others like Google Podcasts, Soundcloud and Podcast itunes (from Apple). In Spanish, the Spanish ivoox and Podium, and the Argentine Posta.