The eclipses are the astronomical phenomena which we can most often see from the Land, since it is estimated that these occur between two to seven times each year.

That is why it is important to know how to identify each one of them, or rather the phases that lunar eclipses present until they become a total lunar eclipse..

Lunar eclipses occur when the sun earth and moon they become alienated, causing our planet to completely obstruct the light that our natural satellite receives.

In particular, the penumbral eclipse occurs when the lunar eclipse begins to develop, in this phase, our natural satellite can be seen as little by little one of the sides of the light begins to darken to pass to the umbra phase.

Phases of a lunar eclipse / NASA

When the Moon enters the twilight phase, our natural satellite begins to darken, although in some or most cases this effect is usually very slight to the degree that it is not fully appreciated.