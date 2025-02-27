The mucole, mucous retention phenomenon or retention cyst is a tumor or bulk -shaped bulk -shaped the retention of saliva secretion. This can occur due to trauma in the mucosa of the oral cavity or the minor salivary glands. The mucele is usually translucent bluish and is quite common in children and adolescents although it can also appear at other ages; usually from 50 years. This happens interchangeably in men and women.

Causes of Mucocele

Small trauma or friction

Bite your lip, friction with teeth, friction of orthodontic devices … They can produce the rupture of a duct of a minor salivary gland, so its content accumulates and generates a mucele by extravasation that grows quickly. If its content is broken, it is transparent and viscous. The retention mucolele occurs epithelial proliferation in the salivary gland.

If the mucole appears on the floor of the mouth, under the tongue, it is called ‘Ránula’. This type affects the sublingual salivary glands.

If it appears on the palate or in the back of the mouth it is called ‘superficial mucele’.

Mucocele symptoms

Bullfight on the lower lip

The mucele is a lump that usually appears on the inner face of the lower lip but can also be found in the palate, in the carrillo, in the tongue and on the floor of the mouth, under the tongue. It is not even painful to the touch, it looks translucent and brilliant.

MUCOCELE DIAGNOSIS

Visual exam

A visual exam will suffice to diagnose the mucele but, probably, the specialist requests a blood test and an orthopantomography to rule out other causes.

MUCOCELE TREATMENT AND MEDICATION

Surgical removal

The treatment of choice is the total removal of the tumor and its ramifications to prevent it from reappearing (recurrence).

Mucocele prevention

Avoid automation and friction inside the mouth

Prevention to avoid the appearance of the mucele focuses on avoiding bite to avoid trauma in the mucosa of the oral cavity and avoid friction in the area that can produce ruptures in the ducts of a salivary gland.









This article was published at La Vanguardia on November 7, 2020

