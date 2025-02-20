A lipoma is a grease ball that develops slowly and is located between the skin and the muscle layer that is not seen. Normally it hurts and if you press with your fingers it is easy to move it. In many cases it is not detected and, in addition, several may appear. In any case it is not carcinogenic and is not dangerous for health. It is not necessary to do a treatment, but in the case that causes pain and discomfort, it is convenient to remove it.

Causes of lipoma

Genetic factor

The exact cause of the appearance of the lipoma is not known with certainty, but it seems clear that there is a genetic component because it is usually common that there are cases in several members of the same family. It has also been statistically verified that the age strip most exposed to this disease is the one from 40 to 60 years.

Lipoma symptoms

They appear anywhere in the organism

A lipoma can appear anywhere in the human organism and always present very clear characteristics. They are like a lump that forms just below the skin, small size, soft to touch and can easily move with fingers. Sometimes they cause pain.

Lipoma diagnosis

Biopsy

The doctor must perform a visual exam to check if there is a lipoma. In addition, I would perform a biopsy to know the characteristics of the bulge. If there are doubts, the diagnosis can be confirmed with an radiography and some other image diagnostic test such as magnetic resonance. The only delicate point is to rule out that it is a liposarcoma, fat cell cancer, because it has an aspect similar to lipoma and can lead to confusion.

Lipoma treatment and medication

Normally treatment is not necessary

The lipoma does not need in the vast majority of the cases of a treatment, but if it causes pain it is convenient to remove it through a surgical operation or a liposuction.

Lipoma prevention

It is not necessary or possible to prevent the appearance of lipoma

There is no effective method of prevention, but since it is a harmless disease, at the medical level it is not proposed to require a preventive pattern.









