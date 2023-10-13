What is a Kibbutz and what role do they play within Israel

Some of the attacks carried out by Hamas last October 7 took place inside a Kibbutz: but what is a Kibbutz? And what role do they have within the state of Israel? A Kibbutz is an interesting and unique form of community in Israel. This particular social organization, born during the twentieth century, combines elements of community, socialism and cooperation to create a shared life experience among its members. In this article, we will explore what a Kibbutz is, its history and its significance in Israeli society.

Definition

A Kibbutz (plural: Kibbutzim) is a rural community in Israel that combines collective ownership, shared labor, and resource sharing. The term “Kibbutz” comes from the Hebrew word meaning “gathering” or “group.” These communities were initially founded as agricultural settlements, but many of them have evolved to include diverse economic activities.

History

The Kibbutzim have roots in the first waves of Zionist Jews who arrived in Palestine during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. At the time, many European Jews sought to escape anti-Semitism and economic hardship and hoped to create a Jewish homeland in Palestine. To do this, they decided to settle in cooperative farming communities.

The first Kibbutz, called Degania, was established in 1909 in the northern part of Israel. This is considered the official beginning of the Kibbutzim movement. Many of the Jews who founded these communities were socialist Zionists, and shared labor and ownership were key values.

Over time, the Kibbutzim have faced significant challenges and transformations. During the period of the British Mandates and Israel’s independence in 1948, many Kibbutzim contributed to the struggle for independence. Over the years, agricultural communities have adapted to the evolution of Israeli society, expanding their activities into sectors other than agriculture, such as industry, services and high technology.

Main features

Collective ownership: Land, property and resources are collectively owned by the community. Individuals share everything equally. Shared work: Kibbutz members participate in community work and activities, which may include agriculture, industrial production, service, or other necessary work. Redistribution: The community’s earnings are distributed equitably among members, ensuring everyone’s well-being. Community life: Members live together in communal living quarters, and many community decisions are made through member consensus or voting. Education and social assistance: Kibbutzim often provide educational, medical, and social services to their members, including education, healthcare, and child care.

Contemporary evolution

Over the years, many Kibbutzim have adopted a form of “community-type Kibbutz” or “residual Kibbutz,” in which some forms of private ownership and wages have been introduced, and community decisions have been reduced. This evolution occurred to adapt communities to the changing needs of Israeli society and economic globalization.

The Kibbutzim have played a significant role in the history and development of Israel. They contributed to the settlement of the territory, the country’s independence and economic expansion. Today, despite being fewer in number than in the past, Kibbutzim continue to offer a unique vision of cooperation and community life, remaining an important part of Israel’s social fabric.