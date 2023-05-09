The keyloggers are one of the most feared tools by users of computerssince they can capture and send all the information that is typed on a device, including passwords, emails, credit card numbers and other personal data.

Although keyloggers can be installed by a malicious attacker, they can also be used by concerned parents or employers to monitor computer usage.

If you suspect your computer may have a keylogger, here’s how to spot it.

Check active processes: Keyloggers are often hidden in the operating system, so they can be difficult to detect. However, some keyloggers have specific names, so looking for suspicious processes in Task Manager might be a good place to start.

Pay attention to processes that you don’t recognize or that are consuming an unusual amount of resources.

Analyze your antivirus: Most modern antivirus include tools to detect and remove keyloggers. Run a full system scan to check for any malicious software.

Check installed programs: If you suspect that someone has installed a keylogger on your computer, check the programs installed on your system. Look for any software that you don’t recognize or that you didn’t install yourself.

Monitor open ports: Keyloggers can send information over the Internet, so monitoring open ports on your computer can be a good way to detect them.

Use port monitoring software to check for any suspicious traffic.

Check the event log: The event log in Windows can provide valuable information about what has been happening on your system. Look for any suspicious activity, such as software installations or access to sensitive files.

In conclusion, although keyloggers can be difficult to detect, there are several tools and techniques that you can use to find them on your system.

If you have any concerns about the security of your computer, it’s important to seek help from a cybersecurity expert to make sure you’re protected.