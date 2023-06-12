Mexico is experiencing the third heat wave so far this year, this has generated high temperatures throughout almost the entire country, mainly affecting the northern states, being the most susceptible to generating temperatures above 40 degrees.

A Heat wave It is a meteorological phenomenon characterized by a long period of extremely high temperatures, which can reach temperatures above normal values ​​during the mornings.

During the night, which is the time when the temperature tends to be more controlled, however, during a heat wave, the temperatures remain highan event that has secondary effects on the environment and especially on health.

In the same way, it is when there is less rain, so the scarcity of water and the decrease in agricultural productivity are more affected, which is why the authorities keep the public alert to these meteorological phenomena.

The National Meteorological Service determined that the third heat wave is scheduled until approximately June 18, a situation that puts the authorities on alert, especially for the most vulnerable population who may experience heat stroke and/or extreme dehydration.

Other secondary symptoms in the health of a Heat wave It may be that heart and respiratory diseases are aggravated, due to the direct affectation of air quality, since they increase the concentration of atmospheric pollutants.

How to deal with a heat wave?

It is important to take precautionary measures such as: staying hydrated, avoiding direct exposure to the sun during the hottest hours of the day, looking for cool or air-conditioned places (without spending excessive time), wearing light clothing and sunscreen.

Keep informed of the official authorities, as well as take care of your skin with the use of a cap, hat and sunscreen, avoid that the animals are exposed to the sun for a long time since they can also present a type of heatstroke.