A woman walks past a building of flats for rent in Madrid last October. Victor Sainz

The question of what a large owner is has generated the latest disagreement within the Government. United We can launched the idea, publicly rejected on Monday by the Minister of Transport, José Luis Ábalos, to lower the limit from which to enter this category to five properties. The debate arises as a result of the future Housing Law that the two partners of the Executive want to have ready this month, after at the beginning of the legislature it was agreed to establish “a legal framework” to define both this concept and that of empty housing.

In reality, the pandemic partly solved that lack. Last March, in a decree on measures to deal with covid-19, the Government already offered a first definition of what a large homeowner is. This coexists with those that have given some autonomous communities. Catalonia, the Balearic Islands and the Valencian Community have done so, with different criteria and purposes, in their legislation. In Spain there are, therefore, at least four different definitions of what a large owner is.

The least strict is precisely what the Government put in Royal Decree Law 11/2020 of March 31. In this standard, reference was made to the figure of a large holder “understood as the natural or legal person who owns more than ten urban properties, excluding garages and storage rooms, or a constructed area of ​​more than 1,500 square meters.” United We can sources point out that this is the statement on which their proposal is based, replacing the reference to “ten properties” with “five properties.” Therefore, the large owner would be the one who exceeds that figure, but not only counting homes, but also other types of urban properties (such as plots or commercial premises, for example).

One decree, two descriptions

The definition was made in an article that regulated rent moratoriums for tenants affected by the crisis and that forced the large landlord to accept such measures if the tenant requested it. But in that same decree, in another article that regulates the eviction procedure during the pandemic, a second differentiation between types of owner is offered, although without linking it to the concept of large holder. The norm establishes a different eviction process in “homes that belong to legal persons or natural persons who own more than ten homes.” In other words, the same decree distinguishes on two occasions, in different ways, between small and large owners.

“The definition is important depending on what you want it for,” says a source from the Executive, “in its day we did it because we needed a criterion for certain measures.” From that point of view, therefore, there is no contradiction between the two different references in the March decree because the important thing is to limit the scope of each measure. The aforementioned source leaves planning the question of why the figure of large holder is wanted to be defined in the Housing Law, because based on this, he says, it will have to be done in one way or another.

Catalonia, the first in 2015

An interpretation limited to some assumptions, instead of a generic one, leaves room for state regulations to coexist with regional regulations. Although the communities, which have transferred almost all the responsibilities in Housing, have not seen the need to legislate for the most part, three have done so. Catalonia was the first in 2015, in a law on evictions, which defined what a “large homeowner” was for the purposes of that law. It included financial entities and their real estate subsidiaries, asset managers and investment or venture capital funds regardless of the number of homes they have. In addition, any legal person (company) that has more than 15 homes in Spanish territory or any natural person that owns more than 15 homes in Spain, or co-owner if the part that corresponds to it exceeds 1,500 square meters, falls into the same category. Of surface.

The Valencian Community and the Balearic Islands entered the question in 2017 and 2018, with two similar but very different approaches to all those mentioned. Both are included in rules on vacant houses. To enter the category of “large homeowners”, both require individuals or legal entities to engage in some activity typical of the real estate market (from construction or investment to brokerage or financing). They are also similar in that they not only count the homes owned, but also in usufruct or any other right of use. At the limit, the horizon of ten homes returns, although the Balearic Islands set it based on that figure and the Valencian Community only when it is exceeded. The island law, yes, limits it to properties in its territory, while the Valencian does not mention the location. Both seek that whoever falls into that category informs the Administration of how many empty homes they have and where they are.

“That the autonomous communities have a different concept may not be the most logical from an economic point of view, although it can be justified that each territory has different characteristics,” says Javier Etayo, director of the Housing Service of Navarra, one of the communities that have not seen the need to differentiate between small and large owners. Etayo justifies that, to reach the goal pursued by some Housing policies, “the number of homes owned is not such a relevant data.” It does believe, in any case, that “a profit-making legal person is not the same as a natural person.”

Two opposing views

Jaime Palomera, spokesman for the Sindicat de Llogateres de Barcelona, ​​agrees that the definition is important only if it is adequate for the purpose pursued. In his opinion, “the question is not so much to differentiate between owners as to limit speculation with housing”, so he asks that this be the goal of the policies that are approved. And from that point of view, he believes that currently there are gaps because “there has to be a middle ground between the small owner and those who have 10 or 15 homes.” “We cannot afford to tell the funds that they have certain limitations and that the rest of the owners can speculate or maintain empty houses,” he says.

Radically contrary is the opinion of Asipa, an employer association of companies that manage rental properties. “The term large fork is an interested creation that is used to discriminate what is nothing other than collective or institutional savings,” says a spokesperson for that organization that is opposed to regulating this figure. In that “collective savings” that he talks about, for example through some pension funds that invest in these types of companies, Asipa points out that “millions of individual citizens who decide to pool their savings to facilitate collective investments are included.” These, from that point of view, are treated differently from those who dedicate their savings to buying a property individually.