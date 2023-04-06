An overview of alternative electronic devices to cigarette smoking

Filtered e-cigarettes and tobacco heaters are the most popular alternative to smoking nowadays, due to their similarity to traditional cigarettes. These are electronic devices that generate a vapor with a consistency similar to smoke and aesthetically they could appear identical, given the presence of the characteristic disposable white filter that fits on the top.

In reality, however, their functioning is totally different, as is the nature of their emissions.

Let’s find out all the differences between an electronic cigarette with a filter and a tobacco heater.

What is an electronic cigarette with a filter and how does it work?

Electronic cigarettes with filters, also known as “cig feeling” or “cig a like” devices, consist of a battery body, a tank for the liquid, a heating element and, of course, a disposable cotton filter covered with paper : The soft tip.

Compared to traditional cigarette filters, which serve to retain part of the harmful substances emitted by burnt tobacco, i soft tip they are hollow inside and mainly perform two functions: to give the user the same sensation between the lips as a traditional cigarette and to absorb the condensation that is created during vaporization, thus preventing drops from reaching the mouth. Indeed, it is necessary to avoid that the liquid with nicotine comes into contact with the skin and, even worse, with the mucous membranes, since in this way the absorption of the substance would be much heavier than with vaporization. No problem, however, where the liquid is nicotine-free.

The filters last on average one day of use, after which they must be replaced with a new one because they become impregnated with e-liquid and being humid they tend to accumulate impurities. For this reason, many filter e-cigarettes are equipped with a cap to protect the filter soft tip. They are sold in packs of 10 or 20 pieces and, unless otherwise indicated, they must be disposed of in the undifferentiated dry collection.

From the point of view of operation, there are no differences with classic electronic cigarettes: the battery supplies the current necessary to heat the resistance which, in contact with the liquid, instantly vaporizes it, generating the aromatic aerosol. The liquid is not included with the device but must be purchased separately and charged.

What is a tobacco heater and how does it work:

Tobacco heaters are devices consisting of a battery body with a cavity in which a disposable tobacco stick is inserted, enclosed in a paper capsule. In this case, therefore, it is not a filter but the real comburent, even if the tobacco is not burned but heated to temperatures approaching 300° by means of a metal plate. This process produces an aerosol that always contains nicotine.

However, although complete combustion does not occur, the fumes from these devices contain potentially harmful chemicals such as acrolein, hydrogen cyanide and benzene, albeit in smaller quantities than traditional smoke, which are associated with many diseases and conditions, including including cancer, lung disease and cardiovascular disease.

Like e-cigarettes, tobacco heaters are proposed as a safer alternative to cigarette smoke, even if research on their long-term effects has too short a history to give effective guarantees.

Differences between e-cigarette and tobacco heater:

The main difference between e-cigarettes and tobacco heaters is that the latter still contain tobacco, albeit in heated rather than burned form, while e-cigarettes work by vaporizing special vape liquids.

Nicotine is not always present in electronic cigarettes, since there are e-liquids without nicotine or with different gradations from 0mg/ml to a maximum of 20mg/ml, so that the vaper can choose the one he prefers according to his needs and decrease then the doses over time. On the contrary, tobacco heaters always contain nicotine, therefore the basis of their use can never be a detachment from this substance.

Furthermore, the two devices are also very different in terms of the vapor generated. The heaters, containing tobacco, produce harmful chemicals in lower quantities than smoke but greater than e-cigs, which instead vaporize mixtures based on vegetable glycerin (VG), propylene glycol (PG) and food-grade aromas, components much more manageable by our body compared to tobacco.

Proper use of electronic alternatives to quit smoking:

Filtered e-cigarettes and tobacco heaters are good alternatives to traditional tobacco smoke, but they are not inert to our health or a guarantee for successful quitting. However, they can be used as part of a larger plan to improve your health and that of those around you, alongside other strategies such as nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

It is also important to use electronic alternatives correctly, following the manufacturer’s instructions and keeping the device clean and in good condition. Also, it is crucial that you purchase high-quality, certified products from reputable sources and do not modify the devices in any way.