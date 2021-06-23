D.rive-through? What does it mean? For more than a year now, the pandemic has forced us into the home and each of us is constantly struggling with vaccines is tampons. All this confusion is also fueled by the continuous birth of new terms: one of these is the “drive-through“.

D.rive through

The English term drive-through, which can be translated literally as “Drive through“Or”accessible by car“, Is now often used to indicate a way of carrying out the swab for the COVID-19 but it is a rather widespread term and in common use in the world of car racing as in Formula 1.

In this article we will explain, clarify and mean the term “drive-through“.

Drive through in a car race and procedure

In the world of car racing, the term “drive-through“Already had a meaning and was known even before the pandemic. It is in fact one of several types of penalty more common together with the penalty imposed in the pit stop time of 5 or 10 seconds which can be served during the pit stop or the grid penalty, which returns to the next race. The drive-trough is therefore a penalty issued against a driver or a team for infringements committed during the course of the race.

Red Bull F1 car at the Box during a pit stop

What is the procedure for a drive through? How is it discounted? The penalty of drive-through forces the driver, during the race, to have to leave the track and cross the pit lane at a reduced speed and then re-enter the track.

An obligatory passage in the pit lane that wastes time and relegates the driver from the position he occupied in the race. As a penalty drive through it does not require the driver to stop, it is “lighter” than one stop-go penalty.

A drive through inflicted on Montoya on Williams BMW for contact with Michael Schumacher (Malaysia 2002)

Drive-through and COVID-19 buffer, post

In the year of the pandemic, the term “drive through“. THE drive through are the points, managed directly by the staff of the Healthcare Company, where it is possible to perform i nasoloro-pharyngeal swabs to ascertain whether or not the presence of the COVID-19. A sort of pit stop, but with a stop. So the more correct term would be drive through with pit stop.

Carrying out a swab at the drive-trough with forced pit stop

At the stations “drive through“It is necessary to go by car and the swab is carried out to applicants without having to get out of the car. The medical staff, in fact, will do the sampling from the nose and throat through the windows.

If you have read this article, you will surely have understood the double use of the term drive through in motor racing and under the Covid-19 pandemic.

