The military standoff continues in the Kursk border region, partially occupied by Ukrainian forces, between Moscow’s accusations of kyiv’s alleged preparations to drop “dirty bombs” on the Zaporizhia and Kurchatov nuclear power plantssomething that Ukraine categorically denies.

According to the criteria of

“General Oleksadr Sirsky (Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine) informed me about the strengthening of the positions of our forces in the Kursk region and the expansion of the stabilized zone,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

Pulse in Kursk

The president thanked Ukrainian soldiers “who are capturing Russian soldiers, thus advancing the liberation of our soldiers and civilians held by Russia” by expanding the “exchange fund” for Russian prisoners of war.

As part of its incursion into Kursk, which has brought about a thousand square kilometers of Russian territory under Ukrainian control, The Ukrainian army captured at least 102 Russian soldiers on Thursday, the largest number of prisoners claimed by kyiv in one day since the start of the war in February 2022.

Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant Photo:x: PanAmPost_es Share

Russia, for its part, on Saturday weakened the Ukrainian advance on this “second front” and claimed to have repelled attacks by three enemy assault brigades in the last day that were advancing “with the support of armored vehicles in the direction of the towns of Kornéevo, Russkoye and Charkasskoye Poréchnoye.”

The Ministry of Defence said that the Sever (North) military group, with the help of aviation and artillery, “is searching for and destroying enemy mobile groups in forested areas that were trying to penetrate into Russian territory in the direction of Alexeevsky and Kauchuk.”

However, Ukraine’s destruction of a bridge on the Seim River in the Glushkovski district, vital for supplying Russian troops, the day before and for the evacuation of civilians, it could further complicate things for the Russian side.

Warnings of provocation with “dirty bombs”

This is in addition to allegations made yesterday by Russian military officials in the Ukrainian region of Zaporizhia, which will be annexed by Russia in 2022, citing interrogations of Ukrainian prisoners, according to which kyiv plans to attack Russian nuclear power plants with “dirty bombs.”

Although it is not a nuclear weapon, it is a conventional bomb wrapped in radioactive materials intended to be dispersed in the form of dust during its explosion.

Share Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant. Photo:AFP

The term “dirty bomb”, also called “radiological dispersal device” (RDD), designates any device that, when detonated, disperses one or more chemically or biologically toxic products (NRBC: nuclear, radiological, biological or chemical).

“A dirty bomb is not a ‘weapon of mass destruction’ but rather a ‘weapon of mass disruption’ that primarily seeks to contaminate and instill fear,” the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (US NRC) summarises.

Russian military blogger Marat Khairulin added to the fears, saying that the Ukrainians would use spent nuclear fuel and that “the warheads for this provocation have already been moved to the town of Zhovti Vodi in the Dnipropetrovsk region.”

“There is a high probability of an attack on both the Kursk and Zaporizhia nuclear power plants,” he warned.

These messages set off alarm bells in Russia, which became more intense after the explosion of a drone near the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, which local authorities attributed to kyiv.

“The Ukrainian army dropped a bomb on the road that runs alongside the energy blocks outside the perimeter. This is the route along which personnel constantly travel,” said the press service of the nuclear power plant, the largest of its kind in Europe and controlled by Russia.

On August 11, this nuclear power plant was attacked by two Ukrainian drones, which damaged a cooling tower.

Russia plays the nuclear threat cards

Russia has taken advantage of this opportunity to play the nuclear threat card: the director general of Rosatom, Russia’s nuclear agency, Alexei Likhachev, warned today the president of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, of the danger of Ukrainian attacks against Russian nuclear plants.

“During the last day, the number of news and signs of preparations for this provocation has multiplied”he said in a telephone conversation with Rossi, noting that “the situation continues to worsen.”

He recalled the incidents in Zaporizhia and added that the Kurchatov nuclear power plant in Kursk is in constant danger due to the Ukrainian invasion of the region.

The Russian Ministry of Defense was more categorical, promising to respond “immediately and firmly” to any Ukrainian attack on these facilities with “military measures.”

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry in Kiev called Moscow’s claims a “wave of insane Russian propaganda” and officially denied “these false reports.”

“Ukraine has neither the intention nor the ability to carry out such actions. Russia must stop spreading dangerous lies.”Ukrainian diplomatic spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi said on Facebook.

He recalled that this is not the first time that Moscow has accused Kiev of preparing attacks with “dirty bombs” and recalled that in 2022 the IAEA was invited to the country and completely refuted these accusations.

EFE