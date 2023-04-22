A criminal investigation certificate, also known as a certificate of good conduct, is a person’s criminal record, and the request for its issuance is intended to ensure that the person does not have any criminal record or financial and moral violations, or that he is not registered as a suspect or has precedents in criminal reports, and proves good His biography and behavior in the country from which the certificate is issued.

And the digital government of the UAE stated that a criminal case search certificate is issued to be presented to the official authorities that request this type of certificate, whether for the purpose of work, study, immigration, or obtaining certain licenses, etc.

And on how to apply for obtaining it and the conditions, the country’s digital government indicated that the criminal case search certificate is available to customers who are citizens and residents of the UAE, and it is also available to customers who have previously resided in the country and live abroad.

It is possible to apply for a criminal record search certificate online through the Ministry of Interior website or the Ministry of Interior smart application (MOI UAE) available on the iTunes and Google Play platforms.

It is also possible to visit one of the Ministry’s service centers, submit the application and obtain the certificate after paying the prescribed fees via electronic payment cards.

The service is available in Dubai via the Internet through the Dubai government website or through the Dubai Police smart application available on the iTunes and Google Play platforms. It is also possible to request and obtain the certificate through Dubai Police offices.

As for the required documents, it is the presence of a valid ID card issued by the UAE, a copy of the customer’s passport, a statement from the beneficiary acknowledging that he has no criminal record or pending criminal cases, a recent personal photo, with a white background, and an active email.

As for customers from outside the country, the digital government indicated that for those who have previously resided in the UAE and currently live abroad, they can request this service electronically by providing the decimal fingerprint sheet, provided that it is duly approved by the UAE embassy abroad and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the applicant’s country. to obtain the certificate.

The decimal fingerprint sheet is issued by the concerned department at the police station in the country where the person resides, and this certificate is used to verify the identity of the person based on his biometric data.

The customer must request the certificate online to the concerned authority he is going to, whether the Ministry of Interior or Dubai Police, and attach the following documents to the application: decimal fingerprint card, (2) photographs of the person concerned, a scan of the passport, a scan of the previous residence visa in the UAE The reason for requesting the certificate.

The certificate can be issued in Arabic and/or English according to the customer’s request, and the fees vary according to the language in which it was issued, as well as according to the customer’s nationality, and whether it is requested from inside or outside the country.