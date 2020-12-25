new Delhi: On 28 December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the country’s first fully-automated speedless train service, which will be on the magenta line of the Delhi Metro. Along with this, PM Narendra Modi will also issue National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) on December 28 for traveling on the Airport Express Line of Delhi Metro.

According to DMRC, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag the country’s first fully-automated driverless train service on the 37 km long magenta line. Apart from this, we will also issue fully operational National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) for travel on 23 km long airport express line (from New Delhi to Dwarka Sector 21).

What is National Common Mobility Card?

A senior DMRC official said that both the programs, the flagging of the driverless train and the NCMC on the Airport Express Line will be started through video conferencing. Please tell that Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced Swadesi NCMC in March 2019, so that people can pay various types of transport charges including metro and bus across the country through it.

Actually, security of money is very important in the journey. When different transport is used, paying at different places also seems quite annoying. Time also goes a lot in this. At the same time, the National Common Mobility Card has been brought to protect the money, avoid frequent payments at different places and save time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched this card in Ahmedabad, Gujarat in 2019.

The well-known NCMC card known as ‘one country, one card’ is a valid card in many modes of transport. With this, fees can be paid for the use of metro, bus services in the country and toll-parking etc. can also be paid. At the same time, this will be the first time when passengers will be able to use NCMC on any route of Delhi Metro. With this card, it is easy to travel in any public transport system across the country.

