Yesterday it was announced that the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, underwent a cardiac catheterization procedure, the news spread like wildfire within the political elite and among citizens.

After the procedure, the president reappeared this day in the traditional “morning” conferences he gives every day to the media.

Many people do not know what this medical procedure is about and this is the explanation offered by various specialized sites such as the Mayo Clinic and MedlinePlus.

Read more: Cancer prevention; vitamins to consume

Mayo Clinic explains that a cardiac catheterization is a procedure that helps doctors obtain information about the heart muscle and blood vessels near the heart

To do this, a thin, flexible tube is guided through a blood vessel to the heart to treat or diagnose certain heart conditions, including arterial blockage or irregular heartbeat.

Cardiac catheterization is sometimes used by doctors to run various tests on the heart, administer treatments, or remove a piece of heart tissue for later examination.

Some heart disease treatments, such as coronary angioplasty and coronary stenting, are done with cardiac catheterization.

The exam can last from 30 to 60 minutes. It can last longer if special procedures are also needed. If the catheter is placed in the groin, you will usually be asked to lie flat on your back for a few to several hours after the test to prevent bleeding.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador underwent this procedure at the Central Military Hospital, after the study it was determined that the president’s arteries and heart were healthy and functioning properly.

Read more: More picky? Children could suffer damage to taste and smell after suffering from covid: study