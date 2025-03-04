03/04/2025



In recent years we have learned the importance of the ‘skinification’ capillary, that is, the scalp carewhich is nothing other than skin, with the help of exfoliants, prechampus and serums, to wear healthier and brighter hair. The trend has now taken another step with the Capillary spa. You just have to do a search on Tiktok to see that the shared videos on the social network about this new experience accumulate millions of visualizations and hundreds of comments. If you have not succumbed to fashion, you will wonder what a capillary spa is.

From Japanese Head Spa Spainthe capillary spa that triumphs in various cities of our country, explain that «the capillary spa is a 360 welfare experience that combines the best of the Japanese tradition with modern care trends especially those focused on the care of scalp and hair. The capillary spa or ‘head spa’ is a Holistic treatment that not only improves the Capillary healthbut also provides a relaxation experience Multisensory: deep relaxation, helping to reduce stress and improving general well -being ».

Miriam Quevedo She was a pioneer in our country and in 2019 she opened her first ‘Hair Spa’ at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Barcelona. The expert and owner of the beauty brand that bears her name tells us that “I have always thought about what we have spas with highly developed facial treatments and we do not have it for the hair, if the hair and scalp also age, and the scalp is skin. This idea has mature, until life took. Its capillary spa is located in an exclusive space within the hotel spa.

Miriam Quevedo’s Hair Spa at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Barcelona.



But others are in hairdressers, such as Oramai. This Madrid hall has a private room where the capillary spa treatments are carried out. Like any spa, these rooms are decorated so that everything encourages relaxation, with dim light, soft colors, relaxing music … and, of course, there is no lack of a stretcher or a reclining armchair, in addition to the jets of the capillary spa.









The capillary spa of Oramai (Count Aranda, 3 Madrid).



What is a capillary spa

Although each center offers different treatments, the experience combines several phases: a Diagnosis of scalp and hairthanks to which the professional chooses the products he will use during treatment; aromatherapy, Cranial and capillary massagewhich sometimes also extends to the cervicals, arms and neckline, and in which techniques such as kobid, lymphatic drainage or chiromassage are combined, among others; face mask, tHot Oralla on the facewashing with jets… and finally the hairstyle and drying. Experiences usually last a minimum of 45 minutes, although the ideal is between 90 and 120 minutes.

Japanese capillary spa

Essential Head Spa, a 45 -minute experience that includes capillary diagnosis, skull massage to the bust, a revitalizing facial treatment and hair washing with chorros Head Spa, is the star treatment in this spa with centers in Madrid and other cities.

What benefits does the capillary spa have

Alessandra ChiarelloCEO of Oramai says that “each session is designed to immerse the client on a disconnection trip, which not only revitalizes the hair, but also the body and mind. We complement capillary treatments with relaxing massages on the scalp, which help stimulate blood circulation and nutrient absorption; as well as in strategic areas of the body, in order to relieve tensions and achieve that integral relaxation we are looking for ».

The capillary spa is an ‘wellness’ experience to relax, but also to take care of the hair, as they explain from Japanese Head Spa Spain, “improves the health of the scalp and hair, favors capillary growth, balances fat productionrelieve problems such as dandruff or irritation, and provides a state of deep relaxation, reducing stress ».

Miriam Quevedo, on the other hand, expert in capillary rejuvenation, offers through her ‘Hair Spa’ «anti -aging rituals, reparators and regenerators».

It is, in short, a relaxing experience, which also has effects on the beauty of the hair.

Regarding capillary spa priceIt depends on the treatments, but in Oramai they are between 80 and 200 euros. In the Hair Spa by Miriam Quevedo at Hotel Mandarin Oriental in Barcelona between 155-250 euros.

