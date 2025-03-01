After the Bulletin on Friday morning feeding hope about a positive evolution of the Pope’s health by overcoming the critical state, the part of the afternoon has been a mazazo for Christianity. Vatican’s new communication revealed that the Supreme Pontiff had worsened after suffering An “isolated respiratory crisis” because of a bronchospasm With bronchoaspiration.

Francisco, according to the communication of the Holy See, has suffered a bronchospasm, which has caused a strong cough attack. During the crisis, It has ended up returning and aspiring part of the vomitso “it has been subjected to a bronchoaspiration and non -invasive mechanical ventilation has begun, with good response.” But what exactly is this episode suffered by the bishop of Rome?

Broncoospasm is an abnormal and involuntary contraction of the smooth muscle of the bronchi, which causes a decrease in the caliber of the respiratory tract And it hinders the passage of air, according to the University of Navarra. This phenomenon can be part of various respiratory pathologies, such as bilateral pneumonia suffered by the Holy Father.

This process, which is characterized by temporary narrowing of the bronchi due to muscle contraction, can generate Respiratory difficulty and chest oppressionin addition to inflammation in the mucosa and excessive mucus production.









Broncoospasm symptoms vary in intensity according to cause and severity, but some of the most common are difficulty breathing, chest oppression, Sibilations (Acute noise when breathing, especially in expiration), cough (generally dry and persistent) and fatigue.

In addition, bronchospasm can cause complications if not properly, such as Hypoxia (decrease in blood oxygen levels), Respiratory failure (if severe) and pneumothorax (Air accumulation in the pleural cavity, by the effort to inspire).

As for treatment, they are used Broncodilatores (To relax the smooth muscle of the bronchi and facilitate breathing), Corticosteroids (to reduce inflammation) and antihistamines (In the case of allergic bronchospasm). Complementary measures can also be applied, as a lung rehabilitation and Oxygen therapy.

Broncoaspiration

After returning by cough, the Holy Father has aspired part of the vomit, a process that is known as Broncoaspiration. It refers to the accidental entry of liquid or solid substances in the lower respiratory tract and provoke obstruction, inflammation and serious infections in the lungs, such as aspiration pneumonia, according to the University of Navarra.

Broncoaspiration occurs when foreign materials, such as food, saliva or vomiting, among others, They reach the trachea and the bronchi Instead of addressing the esophagus and stomach, which would be his natural path. It is a clinical problem that mainly affects children, elderly and patients with neurological alterations or of the arrest system.

As for the consequences, the entry of foreign substances can cause irritation of the bronchial mucosa, partial or complete obstruction of the respiratory tract and Complications such as pneumonia (by aspiration), atelectasis (decrease in pulmonary volume) or lung abscesses (a necrotive lung infection characterized by a lesion in the form of cavity full of pus).