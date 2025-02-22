What is 30% of protected housing that Collboni wants to soften and why he did not meet expectations

The 30% social housing reserve that Ada Colau approved for Barcelona is on its way to becoming a stone in the shoe of Jaume Collboni. The modification of the norm that the mayor promised, claiming that he had not worked, for now it has not been carried out. And in recent days two news has lit the debate: the first, the idea of ​​the promoters to create two stairs in the same building for social and free market floors – substance that they later rectified. The second, the file of five sanctioning files to companies with indications of having breached the obligation.

But what is the balance of the standard six years after its application? The official protection housing figures (VPO) generated, about 160 floors, are far from what the municipal government promised in its day. At the same time, the avalanche of licenses requested before approval, the lack of land in the urban plot of the city and the rejection of the construction sector contribute to explaining those numbers.

What exactly does 30%propose?

Proposed by entities such as the PAH and the tenant union, and assumed by the Government of Ada Colau, the 30% reserve was approved in December 2018 in Barcelona with the favorable vote of COMUNS, ERC and PSC. His intention was to create a new way of impulse of protected housing in the city, which today has a public park of about 12,000 floors, less than 2% of the total.

Essentially, the norm – which was a modification of the General Metropolitan Plan of Barcelona (MPGM) – establishes that the new constructions in the city, as well as the large rehabilitations of whole farms, must reserve 30% of their ground built to the protection housing to protection housing official. Those of less than 600 m2 are exempt from this and those in large areas of urban development (since in those areas the law already forces to make 40 or 50% vpo).

The most controversial exception, however, was the moratorium. The text included that for two years (2019 and 2020) the standard did not apply to those works that will previously have urban license. Which made the builders run to ask for it before their entry into force. According to the Official College of Architects of Catalonia (COAC), the applications that semester tripled to almost 1,400 homes.

What was promised and why it has not been achieved

The Municipal Government of Colau said the measure would leave between 300 and 400 new protected floors in the city every year. But it has not been so. From 2018 – and with a current moratorium until 2021 -, there are only 26 households created and delivered, to which we must add 89 under construction and 50 with the license in process. That is, a total of 165.







Carme Trilla, former Secretary of Housing of the Generalitat and president of the Observatori de L’Abitatge of Barcelona (OH-B), explains that the calculation of the commons was not realistic. “The capacity of 30% in new construction on urban land is relatively small in a city like Barcelona,” he warns, although he defends that it is a bet of the future. The plots in urban land consolidated in the Catalan capital are scarce and much of what is built today in Barcelona is in areas with specific urban planning, such as the Prat Vermell or Sagrera Navy, where there are already obligations of Previous vpo.

The official housing construction figures show in fact how the new work grew at the beginning of the measure, due in part to the promoters accelerated projects to benefit from the moratorium. If in 2017 1,373 floors began to lift, in 2022 they became 2,518, almost double. It was not until 2023 that the activity collapsed, again around the 1,000 floors initiated per year, in what could be the impact with delayed effects of the norm, according to the sector.







“The moratorium turned the standard into wet paper during the first two years,” says Jaime Palomera, researcher at the Urban Research Institute (IDRA) and author of the study The protected housing challenge. According to this economist, who promoted the measure as spokesman for the tenant union, a bet such as the 30 & reserve must be evaluated in the long term, once the sector understands that “it has come to stay”, as happened in Paris, where its proper functioning It has led to raising the percentage to 50% in some neighborhoods.

Palomera also defends that the Consistory has not supervised the application of the norm to make it effective. “Inspections have lacked,” he says. And he adds: “Standards are approved such as 30% or as the regulation of rentals and then they are not enforced, while those who look for ways to dodge them say later that it does not work.” The Consistory, however, alleges that in 2022 2,500 promotions were inspected, after 17 sanctioning files were opened (five of which were filed with controversy).

“The resistance of the promoters to see if you could politically be able to knock it down [la medida] It has also influenced that it has not been dynamized properly, ”adds Trilla.

But the latter plans the association of promoters of Catalonia (APCE). “A promoter cannot be expected two or three years, because he has a recurring activity and salaries to pay,” says Xavier Vilajoana, president of the entity. “If it were profitable, thousands of promotions with 30%would do tomorrow, the problem is that it is not,” he says. According to the APCE, the high price of the land in certain areas of Barcelona or the size of the promotions make the new work economically with 30% vpo.

Rehabilitation and location: the changes

At the beginning of the mandate, Trilla received Collboni’s commission to “make the standard” flexible. The objective of the municipal government was to reach consensus with the promoters so as not to have them as enemies of 30% and thus get more protected housing. The proposal was delivered almost a year ago and rests on the City Council table, in addition to being in the hands of some political parties for its assessment.

The changes that arise are mostly two. The most controversial has to do with pardoning the great rehabilitation of farms of the application of 30%, demanding it only in those that lead to increasing the density of homes or knocking down and lifting the building again leaving only its intact facade. For Trilla, the measure has stopped the farm rehabilitation operations of the city and this is problematic.

The problem, according to entities and parties such as the Communs, is that rehabilitations, especially in the city center, are usually followed by the expulsion of the neighbors and the rise in rentals. Palomera defends that 30% reserve has been a dike against the gentrification of the 4,700 vertical farms in the city. “Rehabilitating is good, but it cannot be at the expense of making the unavailable floors for its neighbors,” he says. Trilla responds that the solution then does not pass so much for 30% but by limitations of the rental price.

The other idea that is on the table is to relocate the reserves of 30% in other lots. Right now, law in hand these floors must be incorporated into the same promotion or can be transferred to another of the same neighborhood through specific urban planning. In this sense, Trilla proposes to eliminate this urban process to facilitate the transfer, as well as that the promotions can be in adjacent neighborhoods.

One of the reasons for being of the regulations is to ensure that protected housing is distributed in all promotions and do not become ghettos in certain neighborhoods. But promoters defend that there are the more alternatives the better. Not only to transfer that 30% of floors to other lots of a neighborhood, but from the entire city, or even pay their cost to the administration to make it on public land or also buy empty housing to do it there.

The uncertain political scenario

At the moment, it is not clear if the modification will go ahead or how. Sources of the Consistory suggest that the intention of the municipal executive is to take it to the initial vote in March, although they have not yet announced their final proposal.

The PSC has shared the text with Junts and ERC, not with the commons, who knows that they will not approve it. The former are in favor of reforming 30%, while Republicans were open to do so as long as it serves to facilitate protected housing that has not generated so far. For now they have not revealed what will vote.