The vast majority of countries adopted the International System of Units, known as SI, which has been in force since 1960. However, some maintain different measurements based on older systems, such as the British Imperial.

Just have to look at the highway signs in the United States or the United Kingdom to realize that the distances are expressed in other units.

.Indeed, there and in a few other countries, they still use miles. Then, How much is 1 mile in kilometers? How is it calculated?

2020. Space photo. Hurricane Laura with winds of 150 miles (241.35 km per hour)

Brief history of the mile and the subway

The mile was not born in the United States, not even in the United Kingdom. Its origins go back to ancient Rome, a time during which measurements were based on the human body. The length of the foot (pes) of the consul Marcus Agrippa (about 30 cm) would have been taken as the basic unit of measurement. Meanwhile, five passus were equivalent to about 1.48 meters and one mile (milia passuum) to a thousand steps (about 1478.5 m).

In 1593, the British Parliament established the statute mile as the equivalent of 5280 feet and 1760 yards. However, there was still a long way to go for the units of measurement to be homogeneous.

In the 18th century, in France, some 700 different units lived together. After the French Revolution, the government put this chaos in order. At the initiative of Charles de Tayllerand, a group of experts (such as Condorcet, Laplange, Laplace, Borda and Monge) was convened to establish the metro.

This new unit of measurement was born on March 26, 1791. On May 20, 1875, the Metro Treaty was signed by 17 countries and the Bureau International des Poids et Mesures (BIPM), International Office of Weights and Measures, was born.

The 130 speed of the Panamericana is very high for the United States: 80.79 miles.

In 1884, the United Kingdom joined the BIPM. However, he kept the British Imperial System, even though he would declare the metric system legal in 1896. In 1960, the General Conference of Weights and Measures (CGPM) established the Systeme International d´unites (SI) composed of seven basic units: ampere, kilogram, kelvin, mole, meter, second and candela.

Between 1969 and 1980, in the UK, the Metrication Board functioned, in an attempt to spread the word about the meter and its derivative units. But the Imperial system survives, it even had the endorsement of the European Commission in 2007. Thus, distances are still measured in miles.

Outside the SI, the United States remained, which had established its own system (US Customary System of Units), based on the British one. As in the United Kingdom there were attempts to spread the metric system. But, although it is taught in schools and is used, for example, by scientists, the miles are chosen to measure distances.

Now, how to convert miles into kilometers and kilometers into miles. It’s very simple: you just have to multiply and divide.

How to calculate a mile in kilometers

Djokovic celebrates his US Open 2018 against Del Potro. On the poster, the last service: 103 miles = 165.72 km per hour.

To go from miles to kilometers, you must multiply the number of miles by 1,609. Thus, we can know (it is only an example) that 5 miles is 8,045 km (5×1,609 = 8,045).

The other way, To go from kilometers to miles, divide the number of miles by 1,609. Going back to the example, 8,045 km is 5 miles (8,045 / 1,609 = 5).

To tell it with very practical examples, if we take the limits of an Argentine route that allows a maximum speed of 100 km per hour, the same restriction on an American road it will be 62 miles, which equates to 99,758 km of maximum speed (62×1,609 = 99,758).

Similarly, when at the US Open or at Wimbledon we see an exclamation before a serve from the tennis players Roger Federer or our Juan Martín del Potro who marks on the board that he took 120 miles, it is understood why it was an ace: the ball traveled at 193.08 kilometers per hour (120 x 1.609 = 193.08).

But the mile is considered an itinerary unit, by the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE), because it has different values ​​depending on its use. In this way, in addition to the land, there is the nautical mile (1,852 km).