Sensitive applications will disappear from the iPhone 5 or older versions, starting next month, and access to phone services will be denied to everyone who has not updated to at least the “Apple operating system 12.0”.

Older versions of Apple’s operating system will lose some essential features, including access to Maps, Siri, the App Store, and many vital apps.

And the “Apple tipsterStellaFudge” account, which specializes in Apple products, said: “Starting in early May, access to Apple services, with the exception of iCloud, will stop on devices running iOS 11.. It is possible that you will receive a notification asking you to update.”

According to the account, if you don’t receive a notification telling you to update your iPhone, you can easily update the system software yourself using your device’s Settings app.

Just head to your iPhone’s home screen, tap the Settings app icon, go to General, and then Software Update.