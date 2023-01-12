The great American technological brand, which offers all 5 software platforms, iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS, continually becomes a trend for presenting smart models, but more than once, it has drawn attention for its security flaws in their operating systems, therefore, influencer shows what iPhone and Mac users go through when they go to an Apple store.

Therefore, through the Instagram account, (@esen_alva), the content creator, exposed a most common conversation between a customer service employee of the technology company founded on April 1, 1976, Apple, with your buyers of iPhone phones, Mac computers and iPad tablets.

With great ingenuity, the Mexican influencer showed what happens when you arrive at the Apple store, after having problems with your computer, because the employeehe insists that perhaps it is his internet network, or he does not know how to use it well, and that is the reason why the piece does not work for him.

In the viral clip, published by Esen Alvarado, he made a parodysince supposedly, it presented drawbacks not being able to send emails, with your computerfrom the line of computers designed and marketed by Apple Inc.

Thanks to your great witthe Mexican influencer, once again caught the attention of internet users, because Internet users felt identified, in the moments in those who seek help from the company of hardware and software.

Although Apple seeks to make innovative marketing proposals for each product, when seeing how the influencer exposed the problem, Internet users were present in the comment box of the clip, pointing out, “My case sounds familiar to me.”