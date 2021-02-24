The golf world was shocked on Tuesday to learn that Tiger Woods, the legendary American golfer, crashed with his car on a route near Los Angeles, California, and suffered fractures in both legs so he had to be operated on urgently.

The police received at 7.12 (local time) the report of the accident, which occurred in Ranchos Palos Verdes, a town in Los Angeles United States.

The vehicle Woods was driving left the lane, hit the edge of the road, and then into a car, which made him do several laps in the bell before ending up overturned tens of meters.

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center Hospital, where Tiger Woods was operated after his car accident. AFP photo

The athlete, 45, was found by rescue teams in a “conscious” state, with the ability to communicate, and without evidence that he was under the effects of alcohol or some kind of drugthe researchers reported.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told a news conference that Woods is “stable”, albeit with “serious injuries to both legs.”

“When he was rescued he was alive and conscious, in stable condition, with serious injuries to both legs, but no disability symptoms“, he indicated.

The car that Tiger Woods was driving at the time of his accident, in Los Angeles. AFP photo

Although the causes of the crash will be investigated throughout the days, Villanueva ruled out that the weather could have influenced and pointed out that the vehicle could have circulated faster than allowed in an area where car accidents occur frequently.

The golfer was transferred to the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center hospital, specialized in trauma, where he underwent surgery for injuries to his legs.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the injuries included a broken ankle and two leg fractures, one of which was compound.