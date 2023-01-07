Blockbusters, biographies, art cinema, superheroes, the return of successful franchises and even a feminist Barbie: after lean times, in the new cinematic year there is a little bit of everything for everyone. After fasting, it’s time for feasting : what is true for religion can also be applied to cinema. Following an almost two-year shortage imposed by the covid-19 pandemic, 2023 promises a flood of new shows.

The year is so full of attractive productions, from blockbusters to arthouse cinema, that it will leave some moviegoers like chicken in the trash, not knowing how to leave the exhibition halls.

master biographies

Three famous surnames, three renowned filmmakers. English Christopher Nolan returns, after three years since the last release, with Oppenheimer, reporting the electrifying story of the military project “Manhattan” that would lead to the development of the atomic bomb.

The team leader was the American physicist Robert Oppenheimer, represented by the Irish Cillian Murphy, at the head of a stellar cast that brings together Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Gary Oldman and Florence Pugh, among others.

Veteran Martin Scorsese also hops on the Roosevelt biographical wave. Leonardo DiCaprio embodies Theodore “Teddy” Roosevelt Jr., in his dizzying trajectory, from a sickly and spoiled Harvard boy to governor of New York and, finally, one of the most important presidents of the United States, from 1901 to 1909.

Equally a master of his craft, director and producer Michael Mann is on the starting line with Ferrari after a long gestation. It addresses the biography of the Italian racer and car builder Enzo Ferrari (Adam Driver), whose wife, Laura, is played by Penélope Cruz.

Between history and science fiction

The Scorsese-DiCaprio duo soon pontificates twice between cutting-edge releases. With a cost of no less than 200 million dollars, the crime thriller Assassins of the Flower Moon deals with the brutal murder of members of the Osage Indian tribe in the USA in the 1920s, which triggered a massive investigation by the FBI.

In Dune: Part Two, Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve concludes his science fiction saga based on the 1965 novel by Frank Herbert. In the stellar cast are back Timothée Chalamet, Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya.

Once again, Wes Anderson creates a fantastical parallel reality in Asteroid City: in 1955, world-scale events rock an astronomy convention in a desert town. Stars such as Adrien Brody, Steve Carell, Bryan Cranston, Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Tilda Swinton, Margot Robbie make up the numerous cast.

At the age of 83, American icon Francis Ford Coppola launches what will possibly be his swan song. In Megalopolis, whose script he began to elaborate in the 1980s, Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker and Laurence Fishburne tell about the attempt to build an architectural utopia in New York City, after a devastating catastrophe.

The return of franchises and superheroes

In 2023 Hollywood is also playing it safe, resurrecting several successful franchises. For fans of high-octane action, Tom Cruise stars in the seventh installment of Mission Impossible. In the first part of Reckoning, which is already scheduled for 2024, IMF agent Ethan Hunt is supported by French actress Pom Klementieff, alongside Cary Elwes and Simon Pegg.

Two other great promises of superstar-powered popcorn cinema are John Wick 4: Baba Yaga, with Keanu Reeves; and Indiana Jones and the Call of Fate. This fifth edition of the saga that started in 1981 features Harrison Ford in a double dose: in the splendor of his 80s and rejuvenated by the magic of computer graphics.

The Transformers, Star Wars and Fast & Furious franchises will also have new episodes, while The Hunger Games will deserve a “prequel”, in which the background of the youth saga is narrated. Nostalgia also motivates the remake of 1989’s Hitman, with Jake Gyllenhaal in the Patrick Swayze-created role of the ruthless bouncer of a seedy bar.

Meanwhile, the superhero factory keeps spewing out weird new types. Fans of tight tights and special effects can look forward to a third Guardians of the Galaxy and Ant-Man, as well as a second Aquaman, Captain Marvel and Shazam!.

In addition, the canon of HQ heroes expands with at least one more character, as The Flash finally arrives on screen, with the controversial actor Ezra Miller as the fastest man in the universe.

Alongside Transformers, another production inspired by a toy raises expectations. Directed by Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Barbie promises a smart, even feminist take on the perfect plastic blonde. She is played by Margot Robbie, with Ryan Gosling as Ken, her eternally smiling boyfriend. The plot revolves around Barbie’s banishment from her baby-pink utopian land into the real world.

In a word, auteur cinema

For those who prefer feminism without dyes or sweeteners, an alternative is Among women, by Sarah Polley, based on the novel by Miriam Toews about members of a Mennonite community determined to put an end to sexual abuse and to reconcile the harsh reality with their faith. Successfully premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival, the film stars Rooney Mara, Claire Foy and Frances McDormand.

Contrary to the Hollywood mainstream, the main releases in 2023 of art cinema, or auteur cinema, are almost too numerous to be listed. Among them, the thriller Cat person, by Susanna Fogel, based on a short story published in The New Yorker, which follows the derailment of the relationship between a 20-year-old student and an older man, represented by Emilia Jones and Nicholas Braun.

Ten years after the release of the anti-slavery drama 12 Years a Slave – for which he won three Oscars, two British Academy Film Awards (Bafta) and a Golden Globe – London filmmaker Steve McQueen arrives in great shape with Blitz, addressing the effects of bombing of the British capital during World War II on local lives. In the cast, Stephen Graham and Saoirse Ronan.

Todd Haynes launches the melodrama May December, with Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore and Charles Melton: a couple whose huge age difference caused, years before, a national scandal, have their torments revived by the arrival of an actress in research for a film about the case.

After an Oscar and numerous nominations with The Favorite in 2019, the unconventional Yorgos Lanthimos arrives with Poor Things. In this feminist version of Frankenstein, Belle (Emma Stone) kills herself to escape her brutal husband. However, a brilliant scientist brings her back from the dead, having replaced the suicide’s brain with that of the son she never gave birth to.