Only those who have always known and followed the Brazilian president, Lula da Silva, know that he is not interested in petty politics, small change, but in what projects him as a world leader. And this is what is happening with the meeting with Joe Biden.

The media these days are heating up their brains to indicate the issues that the Brazilian leader will address in the important visit to his colleague. On the contrary, these issues of daily politics are the ones that least excite the Brazilian politician who does not forget that it was another president of the United States, Barack Obama, who granted him the honor of defining him as “the most popular politician in the world”, with the already famous expression that Lula was or face [el tipo]that is, the true statesman.

Undoubtedly, Lula will have to address in his meeting with Biden issues that he considers to be minuscule politics that he prefers to delegate to his own, but he is interested in globality. It is not enough for him to preside over Brazil, the greatest economic power in Latin America. He wants greater horizons, especially now that he knows that this will be the last government of his political life.

According to his most faithful friends of a life that never abandoned him even when he was in jail, Lula always dreamed and continues to do so of improving himself and politics with a small letter irritates him. Hence, also on this trip to the United States, with whom his party, the PT, never had idyllic relations, apart from the program with the official issues that he will need to address. Lula cares, as Patricia Campos has rightly pointed out in the newspaper Folha de S.Paulothe idea of ​​creating “a peace club” to end the war in Ukraine with the help of China and India.

Lula is convinced that the sanctions against Russia will be of little use to end the ongoing war and that only politics, which the old trade unionist does understand, could put an end to a conflict that threatens not only Europe but the world. given the danger that Russia may be tempted to use atomic weapons.

Said “peace club” devised by Lula should be made up of countries that have not yet entered the fray, including Brazil in first place and without a doubt he would be the great helmsman of the initiative. Lula already discussed the project with the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, on January 30 in Brasilia, and plans to do so with the French president, Emmanuel Macron, who must visit Brazil.

According to Lula, the solution to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine would be to create a kind of G20 like the economic crisis of 2008. “We have to create a club of people who end war in the world,” explained Lula, who dreams of run that club.

Everyone knows Lula’s tenacity in appearing in the world not as another president, but as someone who has a cosmic vision of world problems. And it is thus that he does not hide his irritation when he is forced on a day-to-day basis to have to solve the daily problems of the Government. For him that is little.

Lula’s idea of ​​creating a world club to end the war is latent and sometimes explicit his dream, before leaving politics for reasons of age, of receiving the Nobel Peace Prize that he craves so much. What better chance if she were able to find a solution to end a war that has the world in suspense?

Luna is like that. He knew not only how to escape from prison, going from corrupt to innocent, how to return to the presidency of the nation, and now he does not want to waste time with the issues of small party politics from day to day. She wants more.

And in that plus, along with his dream of appearing as the deviser of a strategy to end the war, Lula would like to get out of politics leaving in his place someone who would be his alter ego. And who better than his new wife, the young sociologist, Janja, who is revealing herself as a leader and who is, in effect, his real vice president with whom he discusses his politics minute by minute and who listens even more than his old party mates? ?

When days ago, after announcing that this his third term would be his farewell to political life, Lula went back to announce that if he felt strong in 2026, despite the fact that he will be 81 years old, he would run for the presidency again. Actually, his idea was different: to prevent, as is happening, new candidates to replace him from beginning to appear within his party. In that case, says an old friend of his whole life, who better to replace him than his wife, Janja, one of the few people he truly trusts and who in practice already appears as a vice president who intervenes at the most critical moments. and dangerous as it did successfully on the fateful January 8 in the Bolsonaro rehearsal for a coup d’état.

Lula has achieved with his new arrival to be able to free Brazil from the neo-fascist and coup nightmare of the retired captain, Bolsonaro. He has promised to put an end to hunger that shakes more than 30 million people and to restore hope and peaceful coexistence among different people to a country tired of discord. And above all to save democracy that has been tirelessly harassed during the last four years of the Bolsonaro government.

Now, however, Lula, who has plenty of political strategy to bring together even the most disparate, is interested in solving the serious economic problems that plague the country as soon as possible, to undertake more universal flights. At the same time that, with the solution of a hypothetical candidacy of his wife for the presidency, he would be free to embrace with the Nobel Peace certificate in his pocket, world politics that was always his obsession, although he won’t always be right. Will this be his time?

