A man receives food distributed by an NGO during the pandemic in Brazil. AMANDA PEROBELLI / Reuters

The economic elites and the poorest tend to have no ideology. The former have only interests and the latter hunger and distrust in all powers. The difference is that the poorest have wealth and waste before their eyes, while the satisfied have drawn a veil over that world of misery so as not to see it. They cancel them out within themselves so as not to have to feel their screams of rage and stain themselves with their tears …