Paul asks: Hi Diego! I have lots of soybeans in R1-R2 with a lot of bolillera, 4-6 per linear meter (planted 42 cm between rows) and presence of thrips. Now it rained a little and they give 30 mm more for the next few days. How about making diamide with abamectin? What dose of 3.6% abamectin controls thrips well? Could Lufenuron at 300 cc / ha control bolillera or would you resort yes or yes to diamides with a high population of bolillera? Thanks and regards.

Answer from Diego Alvarez: Hi, Pablo. For the situation that appears to you of bolillera, it seems good to do a control with diamide / bisamide + abamectin. To control thrips, I would use a dose of 50 cc / ha of abamectin.

With respect to Lufenuron, the IGRs produce a 60% control, with which, for the bolillera population you indicate, I would use diamide / bisamide.

