After the tour of China was cancelled, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) confirmed that the world champion team, coached by Lionel Scaloni and led by Lionel Messi, will face El Salvador and Nigeria in their two friendly matches heading to the Copa América mid-year. Both matches will be valid for the March FIFA date and will take place in the United States of America, although without the presence of the best player on the planet.
“The Argentine team already knows the rivals it will face on the friendly tour of the United States. First, Lionel Scaloni's team will face El Salvador at the Lincoln Financial Field stadium in the city of Philadelphia (March 22). Meanwhile, the second commitment will be before Nigeria at the Los Angeles Coliseum (March 26)“, had been the AFA report on its official website.
However, days ago the worst news was known: the coach will not be able to count on the best player in the world, who currently plays for Inter Miami, since he has an injury that forced him to leave the field of play, without being able to play the game. second half of the match against Nashville, for the round of 16 second leg of the Champions Cup.
The '10' has a muscle injury to the hamstring of the right legwhich left him out of the Inter vs. DC United match, and will sideline him from the two friendly matches with the “Albiceleste” team.
So far there is no complete diagnosis of the time he will be out of activity, however, from what coach “Tata” Martino mentioned, this could be for the entire season. FIFA datewhich ends on March 28.
