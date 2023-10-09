Argentine and football fans around the world can breathe easy and smile, since Lionel Andrés Messi, the best player on the planet, is on the list of 34 called up by the coach of the Argentine national team Lionel Scaloni, ahead of the third and fourth date of the South American Qualifiers towards the 2026 World Cup.
However, another of the distinctive footballers like Paulo Dybalawho, although not part of the usual starters, is always a replacement, will not travel to Argentina to participate in the matches against Paraguay and Peru, due to the injury he suffered playing for Roma.
The Roma striker suffered a severe blow to his left knee during the victory against Cagliari and had to leave the match to make way for Andrea Belotti. The former Institute left the playing field in tears, being consoled by coach José Mourinho.
The good news among the negative is that the severity of the injury was confirmed (sprained left knee) and the worst was ruled out: Dybala’s recovery time in Italy is approximately three weeks, so he will have room to return to the “Albiceleste” for the last commitments of 2023: vs. Uruguay and Brazil.
The main objective of the “Jewel” in the calendar is to be able to reach the match against Inter on October 29 in Serie A, although it will surely be against Lecce, on the following day.
Other players who will not be part of Lionel Scaloni’s squad due to different injuries are Ángel di María (a muscle injury), Lisandro Martínez (foot operation), Ángel Correa (recovery from a knee injury), Gerónimo Rulli (recovery of a shoulder injury) and Juan Foyth (muscle discomfort).
