The news broke when Manchester City published their call for the match against Fulham in the Premier League on their social networks. The best footballer on the team, the man who directs the entire attack of Guardiola’s team, fell out of the squad with the ”Cityzens” needing the three points to position themselves as leaders of the domestic competition.
Julián Álvarez replaced him. He doesn’t have the last pass that the Belgian has, but he has a cannon on his right leg that he exhibited in the best way to give the ”Skyblues” three points. You can see the goal by clicking here.
What injury does De Bruyne have?
Kevin’s injury is somewhat of a mystery. The last time we saw him on a pitch was against Arsenal in the duel that was going to decide the Premier League and he asked for the change in the 80th minute of the game. Pep at a press conference confirmed that he had discomfort in his ”legs”. He did not specify at any time what his problem was. As a result of this, in the preview of the match against Fulham Guardiola confirmed that all his players were available except for Nathan Aké, but the Belgian fell out of the squad.
How long will he be off?
There is currently no update on Kevin De Bruyne’s injury. There is no official medical report from the club and the only thing we can trust is Pep Guardiola’s statements after the game against Fulham. He said the following: ”he hasn’t come because he’s injured” (without specifying what kind of injury) and to the question: ”Does anyone know when he’s going to come back?” Pep answered ”No” with a sly smile looking at the camera.
Will De Bruyne play against Real Madrid?
Everything indicates that this is nothing more than a Manchester City strategy to make Real Madrid think that they will not reach the first leg of the Champions League semifinals on May 9 at the Santiago Bernabéu.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#injury #Bruyne #long #leave #play #Real #Madrid
Leave a Reply