What is the average price of a home in Murcia? And, to access it, what income and savings must be counted on? For anyone who is considering buying a house in the Murcian capital, these will be the first two questions to ask to know if you can really access a mortgage and, even more important, if you can face the payments comfortably.

During the month of December, the average price of second-hand homes in the city of Murcia, it was 1,261 euros per square meter, according to the annual sales price report from piso.com. If the average surface of the apartments for rent is taken as a reference, which according to the real estate portal was 105 m2 in December, the current average price of a used home for sale in Murcia is around 132,400 euros.

It must be borne in mind that currently banks finance a maximum of 80% of the purchase price of the home, so the loan granted will be a maximum of 105,920 euros. In addition, this means having savings of about 26,480 euros to pay the other 20% of the price, to which will be added around another 13,240 euros for taxes and expenses associated with the purchase, such as those of the notary, the agency and the Registry.

In what monthly installment of the mortgage loan is translated the almost 106,000 that could be requested as a maximum for the purchase of the house? The offer of mortgages is wide, and it will also be necessary to assess whether to opt for a variable mortgage subject to the evolution of the Euribor or fixed.

While with the first the buyer can benefit from the historical lows in which the Euribor is located, the fixed mortgage ensures that the installments will remain unchanged throughout the term of the loan, but with a higher interest. The choice of one or the other will depend both on the risk that the mortgaged person is willing to assume and on the possibilities of accessing a fixed mortgage.

Factors that influence the mortgage payment



Regardless of the entity and the type of mortgage, the interest of the loan will vary if other linked products of the entity are contracted, which the bank cannot put as a condition to approve the loan, but which will reduce the rate of interest.

In this way, while some request direct debit of the payroll and take out home insurance from the entity itself to access its best offer, others make it a condition to also pay a pension plan, life insurance and take out credit cards .

Although these expenses are not part of the fee itself, they can be a significant outlay. For example, life insurance contracted with a bank can cost annually from about 250 to more than 1,000 euros, so it will be necessary to study whether it is worth meeting these conditions.

There is another factor when calculating the mortgage payment: the length of the loan. The longer the term, the less fee will be paid monthly, but more interest will end up being paid in the long run. Subscribing a 40-year mortgage means paying more than double the interest than if it is contracted for 20 years.

In the market you can find variable mortgages at an interest of Euribor plus 0.99% by contracting associated products, and even a lower interest. If a loan is requested for the 106,000 euros that need to be financed, at an interest of 0.99% plus Euribor, to be paid in 30 years, they would end up returning to the bank just over 157,000 euros, and the current mortgage installment would be of 391 euros per month.

If, on the contrary, a fixed mortgage is contracted, the interest will be between 1.60 and 1.95%, also if other products from the bank are acquired. If it were, for example, 1.60%, with a term of 25 years (in fixed mortgages the term is usually shorter), the amount to be returned would be almost 143,000 euros, and the monthly payment of about 429 euros.

No more than 35% of income



So what income would you need to have in order to face a mortgage of 391 euros per month? Actually, at this point it will be necessary to take into account both the bank’s requirements and the assurance that the mortgage can be paid in a comfortable way.

To approve the financing, the bank will require that no more than 35% of the monthly income be used for the payment of the installments. Therefore, for a fee of 391 euros, a payroll of at least 1,117 euros would be necessary; always bearing in mind that you will likely have to pay for other linked products.

However, if the recommendations of the Organization of consumers and users (OCU), it is not advisable to use more than four times the family income for the mortgage. Therefore, if what you want is to make sure that the credit will be paid without complications, the ideal would be to have a payroll of about 1,560 euros.