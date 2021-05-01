The proctologist and oncologist in Russia, Dr. Yelena Smirnova, explained that dietary fiber positively affects the digestive process, so foods rich in it should be included in the diet.

The expert points out that dietary fiber is divided into two types. The first type is soluble, responsible for lowering cholesterol, blood sugar and indigestion. The second insoluble type helps improve intestinal contractions. This type is useful for weight loss, and absorption in the intestine is slow.

The doctor recommends following the “healthy dish” method to increase the amount of fiber a person eats. That is, vegetables and fruits, including dried and nuts, should make up 50% of the diet, and it is preferable to eat vegetables and fruits with their skin because they are rich in vitamins and minerals.

The specialist also advises eating pulses (lentils, beans, chickpeas, etc.), noting the need to consume fiber gradually, starting from breakfast, to avoid problems with the digestive system.