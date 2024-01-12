Edson Davila He must be one of the most charismatic and versatile characters on Peruvian television. In addition to dancing and imitating Gisela Valcárcel, the talented character is also co-host of 'América hoy', which has allowed him to have more screen time. Recently, in an interview with Verónica Linares for her YouTube channel, 'Giselo' spoke about his plans and, although it seemed to be a joke, he left a strong message.

What does Edson Dávila want to be?

Edson Davila He commented on his interest in entering politics, specifically, being mayor of the Lima district of San Martín de Porres. “I'm also thinking about entering politics. Edson Dávila, very soon, mayor of San Martín de Porres. I'm giving you a scoop. I'm in talks and training. I don't want to say anything more, Vero.”

The journalist was incredulous, but 'Giselo' issued a forceful message: “Even though it seems like a joke, from joke to joke I release the things I'm going to do.”

What did Verónica Linares say to Edson Dávila?

The communicator reminded Edson Dávila that San Martín de Porres is a district with many problems and, if he assumed that position, he would have to work a lot: “San Martín is the worst district. Although San Juan de Lurigancho is larger, San Martín de Porres is the worst because they have had some misfortunes as mayors.”

Given this, 'Giselo' responded with confidence. “They have had, you have said it… the healing angel arrived. I am planning, country places, soon,” he said.

