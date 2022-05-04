The leak of a draft of the Supreme Court of the United States, in which it is intended to annul the ruling ‘Roe against Wade’, a law that allows abortion in the country, has sparked great controversy at the national level. In the following article we analyze the scenarios for the possible repeal of this law.

On the night of Monday, May 2, the news portal ‘Politico’ leaked a draft on the position of the Supreme Court of the United States in favor of delegalizing abortion in the country, a historic decision that was signed in 1973 in a well-known case like ‘Roe vs. Wade’.

This revelation has generated controversy at the national level. Hundreds of women took to the streets this May 3 with divided opinions on the possible penalization of the interruption of pregnancy.

At France 24, we spoke with Catalina Martínez, head of the Center for Reproductive Rights in Latin America and the Caribbean, to fully understand what the reversal of ‘Roe against Wade’ would mean in the North American country.

What would happen if the Supreme annulled the ‘Roe against Wade’?

If the Supreme Court annuls ‘Roe v. Wade’ and no federal law is approved “it would be a very serious precedent”, since the legislation on abortion would remain in the hands of the states, explained Catalina Martínez.

Although abortion is likely to remain legal in liberal-leaning states, “we know, for example, that there are 24 states” with a conservative majority, “ready to totally ban abortion in the United States.” Of them, 12 “already have laws designed to immediately ban abortion,” said the head of the Center for Reproductive Rights in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Something that also worries Martínez is that, if ‘Roe vs. Wade’ falls, people who live in states where termination of pregnancy is prohibited “are going to have to go to other states to find a safe abortion service.” In many cases, this would mean “having to drive 279 miles, that is, a minimum of 4.5 hours” in order to access the service, the official added.

The reproductive rights expert predicts that the people most affected by a decision like this will be "women who live in a situation of greater vulnerability," such as "racialized, Latina, and migrant women," as well as "the poorest women in the country. ", he detailed.









If this law is repealed, “only in the first year they would be denying more than 100,000 people their right to have access to abortion services,” said Martínez.

Indeed, the possibility that the Supreme Court eliminates the right to abortion is “very worrying at the level of the United States, at the regional level and at the global level” because it would represent a “very terrible precedent for the fight for reproductive rights and access to abortion,” said the interviewee.

The court’s ruling could also change the dynamics of the November 8 election, in which Republicans are emerging as favorites to regain control of at least one chamber of Congress.

However, a Reuters-Ipsos poll on Tuesday of 998 voters found nearly two-thirds of Americans will vote for pro-choice candidates in the election. This would give Democratic President Joe Biden a break.

Is the decision of the Supreme Court final?

Biden confessed that he has asked administration officials to prepare a “response to the continuing attack on abortion and reproductive rights.”

President Joe Biden speaks to the media before boarding Air Force One for a trip to Alabama to visit a Lockheed Martin plant, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland. © Evan Vucci / AP

Despite the fact that it is extremely difficult for Congress to enshrine the federal right to abortion, since it has a slim majority of Democrats, the draft, for the time being, is a simple “leak”. No opinion is final until it is issued by the court, so “there is still hope that this decision will not come out,” said Martínez.

It is worth remembering that the draft was signed by Justice Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and the three judges proposed by former President Donald Trump, Amy Coney Barrett, Neil M. Gorsuch and Brett M. Kavanaugh.

The court is expected to rule on the case in late June or early July.

The Court will investigate the leak of the draft

Chief Justice John Roberts said Tuesday that he has directed Gail Curley, the court’s chief of security and facilities manager, to investigate the leak. Curley did not immediately respond to the request.

The Supreme Court in Washington DC, the capital of the United States, in a file image from November 2018 Al Drago / Reuters

The investigation is expected to include people familiar with the inner workings of the court. Among them, judges, secretaries and lawyers, who in total add up to about 70 people who could have access to the draft.

The investigation could be prosecuted as a crime depending on the source of the leak and whether any crime was committed in obtaining the document, such as hacking into an unauthorized computer.

The termination of pregnancy has been legal in the US since 1973, when the Supreme Court ruled that “the State has no right to intervene in a woman’s decision about her pregnancy.”

However, reproductive rights have been increasingly threatened in recent months, with the tightening of restrictions against abortion in different states of the country.

Abortion has been a divisive issue in American politics for decades. A 2021 survey by the Pew Research Center found that 59% of American adults believed abortion should be legal in all or most cases, while 39% thought it should be illegal in most or all cases. in all cases.

With EFE, AP and Reuters