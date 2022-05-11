Result of a global mobilization of feminist groups in the 1960s, Roe v. Wade ruling forced the entire United States to legalize abortion. Its possible repeal would be a “symbol” that would “reinforce anti-abortion movements” in the world, according to several researchers.

On January 22, 1973, the United States Supreme Court decided in its landmark ruling “Roe v. Wade” that the right to respect for private life guaranteed by the Constitution applied to abortion. With that decision, the voluntary interruption of pregnancy was legalized in all the states of the country.

But a draft of a Supreme Court ruling, revealed last week by the media Politicianconsiders that there is nothing in the Constitution that protects the right to abortion.

“Seeing a country as predominant as the United States go back on this right would have a strong symbolic weight, it would give an important dynamic to anti-abortion movements around the world. The speech will be: sIf the United States no longer supports this right, why do we support it?“Andréanne Bissonnette, a researcher at the University of Québec in Montreal, tells AFP.

The right to abortion has recently expanded in countries with significant influence from the Catholic Church: Ireland in 2018, Argentina in 2020, Mexico in 2021 and Colombia this year.

If the attitude towards abortion changes at the federal level in the United States, this “could give legitimacy to anti-abortion movements and their demands in certain countries,” reiterates Véronique Pronovost, who is doing her doctorate at the University of Québec in Montreal.

“Bills that propose to ‘frame’ the abortion law by adding limitations to access to services (parental obligation for minors, prohibition of terminating pregnancy in the third trimester…) could from now on be considered acceptable, even advisable,” he warns AFP.

High complexity

Other states ask women to look at an ultrasound to see the fetus, they apply processes that make access to the IVE very complex […] It is already complicated in several states.

“The greatest risk is that the ‘pro-choice’ position (free and free access to abortion) will be marginalized and that from now on it will be considered ‘extremist’, just like the pure and simple prohibition of the right to abortion”, insists the sociologist .

Historian Bibia Pavard, from the French university Panthéon-Assas, recalls that “many US states already prevent you from benefiting from a full right to abortion: Texas prohibits abortions when the fetus’s heart can be heard, which is six weeks, while elsewhere it is authorized while the fetus is not viable outside the womb, which is 24 weeks.”

The “pro-life” movement, influential in the United States since the “Roe v. Wade” ruling, is a “model” for anti-abortion mobilization around the world, according to Bibia Pavard. As was the case for the “pro-choice” mobilizations in the 1960s, there is “an intense circulation of arguments, of people,” according to the historian.

According to her, in France, for example, the anti-abortion movements are renewing themselves, thanks to a new generation that has transformed the ways of communicating, using social networks above all.

For these groups it would be “a symbol of success, since it would show that it is possible to undo a law that seemed guaranteed.”

High economic costs in the United States

I believe that removing women’s right to make decisions about when and if they want to have children would have very damaging effects on the economy and would set women back decades. See also Nomadic life of an elite climber

Removing the right of American women to have abortions would have high economic costs, reduce their income and push more children into poverty, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday.

Access to health care, including abortion, “helped increase labor force participation. It allowed many women to finish school. That increased your earning potential. It allowed women to plan and balance their families,” she alleged.

Yellen said the move would have lasting effects on children, especially those born to low-income women, who would be more likely to “grow up poor and worsen” their situation.

Some magistrates argued that it was not a final resolution and that it was still being evaluated.

The high court is dominated by conservatives placed especially during the previous government of Republican Donald Trump (2017-2021).

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

