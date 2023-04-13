The commercial cargo division of Air France-KLM, Air France KLM Martinair Cargohas reported that as of July will begin operations at the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA), in compliance with the decree published in February that closes the Mexico City International Airport (AICM) to this type of operations.

The decree establishes a term of 108 days for permit holders and concessionaires to move to AIFA or to another airport. This period expires on July 8 and Air France KLM Martinair Cargo has chosen AIFA as your new headquartersas long as there are the operational and legal conditions attached to the applicable international regulations.

Impact on the Air France KLM business model

During the discussion of the application of the decree that closes the AICM to cargoa, Air France KLM had warned that in recent years it had invested a large amount of resources to improve its audited warehouse within the AICM and with this it had acquired strong commitments with its customers, which today represent 50% of its total income.

The move to AIFA puts at risk the business model of Air France KLM in Mexico, according to the airline, as they have strong commitments to their customers to provide their solution at the AICM, and have also invested significantly in their México Cargo Handling warehouse over the past 15 years. In 2022, 100 employees have been hired and cargo operations represent more than 50% of its total revenue.

Air France KLM commitment to Mexico

Despite concerns, Air France KLM Martinair Cargo has shown its commitment to Mexico by choosing AIFA as its new cargo operations headquarters. The airline will continue working to provide efficient and high-quality solutions to its clients in the country.

This decision also shows Air France KLM’s commitment to the air cargo industry in Mexico and to compliance with international regulations applicable to the transport of goods.

The move of Air France KLM Martinair Cargo to AIFA is just one of the many consequences that the February decree has had on the air cargo industry in Mexico.

Airlines and other industry players are working to adapt to the new reality and continue to provide high-quality services to their customers.