Episode of the 15 Minutes podcast talks about the impact of the attack on Trump on the election for President of the United States.

*) The most watched election in the world, that of President of the United States, has gained a new element.

The assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump is expected to have a series of political implications for the race, from the demands for security failures in the Pennsylvania case to the now iconic images of Trump, shot, in front of the American flag.

The guest to analyze the subject is journalist and columnist for Gazeta do Povo, Diogo Schelp.

