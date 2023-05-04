Russia has accused Ukraine of targeting drones at President Vladimir Putin’s residence in the Kremlin, a charge kyiv has denied. Unverified video footage circulating on social media shows what appears to be an explosion above the domed roof of a building known as the Senate Palacewhere the presidential house is, although the objective and the perpetrator are unknown.

Here are some key questions about the incident.

Who executed it?

Moscow blamed Kiev for attempting to assassinate Putin in a “planned terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the President of the Russian Federation.” However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denied that he was responsible, saying: “We are fighting on our territory, we are defending our towns and cities.”

Ukrainian presidential spokesman Mikhaylo Podolyak suggested that Moscow is to blame. “Reports like those orchestrated by Russia should be seen solely as an attempt to prepare background information for a large-scale terrorist attack in Ukraine.”Podolyak said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also cast doubt on the veracity of the Russian version, saying: “I will take anything that comes from the Kremlin with a grain of salt.”

Eastern Europe expert Sergej Sumlenny said he believes Russia is responsible.

He cites factors such as the Kremlin providing quick confirmation of the incident and that the video that circulated apparently from CCTV came from government-controlled cameras as evidence that Russia “wants us to see it.”

Ukraine also points in this direction and its authorities assure that it is a “staged”.

The US Institute for the Study of War (ISW) states that the Kremlin’s “coherent and coordinated response to the incident suggests that the attack was internally prepared in such a way that the anticipated political effects outweigh the embarrassment.”

Can Ukraine be responsible?

While the material actor is unknown, Ukraine has the technical capabilities to execute long-distance attacks inside Russia, and has done so before.

“At this point, it could be the Ukrainian UJ-22 drone, or the Chinese-made Mugin-5, which has apparently been used by Ukraine before,” said Samuel Bendett, an unmanned military systems researcher and analyst at the Study program. Russians at the Naval Analysis Center (CNA).

I think it is possible that Ukraine has developed a long-range drone capability with which it could reach Moscow.

The PD-1 drone model may be another option, he added. The UJ-22 “has a long range and can potentially reach Moscow,” but at this point it is not clear where they were launched from, Bendett said, stressing that much is still unknown.

Dominika Kunertova, a senior researcher at the Center for Security Studies at the Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich (ETH) agrees with that statement.

“I think it is possible that Ukraine has developed a long-range drone capability with which it could reach Moscow. Extending the attack distance has been Ukraine’s main goal regarding innovation of unmanned systems,” Kunertova said.

However, he added that “one of the main strategic advantages of using a drone for this purpose is the ability to deny it”: the more difficult it is to trace any attack back to Ukraine, the less chance of an escalation in the conflict.

The Ukrainian government denied being behind the attack.

What impact will it have?

In terms of physical damage, it is very little: AFP saw some people climbing through the external stairs onto the roof of the Palacio del Senado, which appeared intact.

People were also wandering around the area and the presence of the police in the place was not reinforced.

However, an adversary strike at the heart of the Russian government could have a “strong psychological impact,” Bendett said. In addition, it would raise questions about the quality of the Russian air defense.

“Russian analysts hinted last year that (Russia) probably cannot fully protect the country and that there are loopholes that can be exploited,” Bendett said, though “it is not clear why this drone was not intercepted over Moscow.”

What does the United States say?

The United States said on Wednesday that it is taking with great caution the statements of

Russia, which claimed to have shot down two Ukrainian drones that were targeting the Kremlin in Moscow.

“I saw the information. I can’t validate it, we don’t know,” the head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken, said at an event in Washington. “I would take anything coming out of the Kremlin very carefully,” he added.

The decisions of this type of attacks are not made in kyiv, but in Washington

Just this Thursday, Russia accused the United States of being behind the Ukrainian drone attack on the Kremlin.

“The efforts of Kiev and Washington to deny any responsibility are totally ridiculous. Decisions on this type of attack are not made in Kiev, but in Washington,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov told reporters. “kyiv just does what they’re told,” he continued.

“Washington must clearly understand that we know this,” he added.

To which the US has already responded, well The White House on Thursday denied any involvement in the alleged attack. “We have nothing to do with it,” John Kirby, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council, said on MSNBC.

“Purely and simply, Peskov is lying,” he added.

INTERNATIONAL WRITINGWith information from AFP and EFE