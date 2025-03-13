03/13/2025



Updated at 11: 10h.





He real Madrid It was classified this Wednesday for the quarterfinals of the Champions After beating penalties to Athleticwhich won in the second leg played in the Metropolitan (1-0) after its eternal rival imposed itself in the first leg (2-1). An early Gallagher in the first minute of the game allowed the rojiblancos to prolong the tie to the batch from eleven meters, in which the whites ended up imposing themselves after the referee annulled the goal achieved by Julián Álvarez in its launch for an alleged double touch of ball. An action that has unleashed the controversy and numerous comments on social networks.

While Real Madrid followers consider that the images show that Julián Álvarez slips and touches the ball twice before sneaking into the goal of Courtoisthe rojiblanca parish continues to cry out to understand that the videos do not demonstrate the infraction.

That launch of the Argentine striker, the second of Atlético in the batch, ended on the Courtois network, but the referee, the Polish Szymon Marciniak, He ended up invalidating the goal at the instances of the VAR, from where they warned him that Julián Álvarez had touched the ball twice in the execution of his shot.

Is the penalty of Julián Álvarez well annulled? 𝗦𝗜. There is a minimum and almost imperceptible touch that, in a very slight way, moves the ball before the Argentine’s hit. Difficult intervention but pluscuamperfecta of Tomasz Kwiatkowski from the VAR. pic.twitter.com/z2Oktpvrry – VAR file (@archivovar) March 12, 2025

A decision that caused, first, the surprise of the matt Julián Álvarez He gave two touches to the ball after his unbelieved slip in the execution of his shot.









Despite the numerous videos that circulate on social networks, the images do not seem to finish clarifying sharply if Julián Álvarez comes to play the ball twice, a situation that Courtois did notice, which warned the collegiate of the situation. «I felt that I had given a double touch and told the referee. It’s a bit of bad luck for them, ”said the Belgian after the game.

Diego Pablo Simeone showed his anger at the press conference after the game. “Did you see the penalty?” Asked Atlético coach to a journalist who questioned him about that situation. “Leave your hand who has seen Julian kicks the ball twice,” said the coach. “No one lifes her,” he said when he did that nobody did.

In any case, UEFA has not shown the image in which the VAR referee was based to cancel the goal at the release of Julián Álvarez.

Atlético de Madrid is foreseeable to contact the UEFA in the next few hours to ask for clarifications and to show the image that the VAR considered determinant not to give the Argentine striker as valid.

In the event that Julián Álvarez really touched the ball at the launch of the penalty, the action would be well invalidated by the referee. In that case, the execution, according to the regulation, is not repeated.