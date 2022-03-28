Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith and Chris Rock starred in one of the most commented moments of the Oscars 2022, after the comedian mocked the illness that the actress has been trying to overcome for years and her husband hit him in the face during the live ceremony. Starting from this, many have wondered what condition Jada suffers from . Here we tell you everything about the subject.

What is alopecia, a condition that Jada Pinkett Smith suffers from?

For the followers of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, the new appearance of the presenter of the podcast “Red Table Talk” is not surprising. Previously, the actress had already announced her condition through her social networks.

According to what the People en Español portal reported, Jada Pinkett Smith suffers from an autoimmune disease that causes alopecia, which attacks the hair follicles and causes baldness. According to the Merck’s Manual of the Materia Medica portal, this condition is better known as uncontrollable hair loss. This disease is known to be caused by:

Drugs (including chemotherapy agents)

infections

systemic disorders

Systemic lupus erythematosus

endocrine disorders

nutritional deficiencies

Primary abnormalities of the hair shaft

Autoimmune diseases (which would be the case of Pinkett Smith)

heavy metal poisoning

Rare dermatological conditions such as dissecting cellulitis of the scalp

Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that she suffered from alopecia in 2018

Four years ago, Jada Pinkett Smith spoke, for the first time, about her condition, after recording an episode of “Red Table Talk”. She that time she wore a turban on her head. “I’m dealing with some hair loss issues,” she said in starting her message.

Later, he spoke about the details of how alopecia affected his life emotionally: “It was terrifying when it started. One day I was in the shower and suddenly I had entire strands of hair falling out in my hands. It was one of those moments in my life where I was left literally shaking with fear. My hair was always a big part of me. Caring for him was a beautiful ritual. I always had the option to have hair or not and one day, suddenly, I didn’t have it anymore.

What is the last thing Jada said about her illness?

Instead of hiding it with fear or shame, the celebrity has gone through the process of accepting her illness and respecting all the changes it can cause in her body.

In a short video that Jada uploaded to her social networks, the actress announced that her condition had worsened and that she decided to completely shave her hair: “Mom will have to talk about the scalp so that no one thinks that I have had brain surgery or something. Alopecia and I are going to be friends, period!”