Does your eyelid sometimes start to twitch out of the blue? Then you are probably distracted by it at that moment, because it is difficult to ignore the annoying feeling. Why does our eyelid suddenly make these strange movements? And should you worry about that? Ophthalmologist Virginie Ninclaus of Ghent University Hospital explains.

“Everything with that twitching eyelid has to do with the seventh cranial nerve or the ‘nervus facialis’,” says Dr. Ninclaus. This is a nerve that controls the muscles in the eyelid. If the nerve is overactive, your eyelid will suddenly start to twitch.” That can be both the upper and lower eyelid. “Something like this is completely painless, but very annoying. After all, you have no control over it.”

What is the cause?

There are several reasons why your eyelid may suddenly start twitching. ,, Causes that often come back are stress and fatigue. For many people it helps to just take some rest. An excess of caffeine or an allergy can also be the cause. Do you recognize yourself in that? Then avoid your daily shot of espresso for a while, or find out where the allergy can come from. For example, if patients wear artificial lenses, it can help to take them off for a while."

Can a twitching eyelid hurt?

In the vast majority of cases, there is nothing wrong with a twitching eyelid. It is completely ‘benign’, and it will go away on its own,” says Ninclaus. “On the other hand, does the shaking persist and do you even have trouble keeping your eye open? Then you need to see an ophthalmologist. In very exceptional cases, it can be a blepharospasm or eyelid spasm. Your eye makes unwanted movements all the time. In exceptional cases, it can also be a precursor to neurological diseases such as Parkinson’s. But then a blepharospasm will not be the only symptom you suffer from.”

What can you do about a twitching eyelid?

"We solve an eyelid spasm by injecting small amounts of Botox into the eyelid," explains the ophthalmologist. "They make part of the muscle less active. This way your eyelid will vibrate less quickly, while the rest of your eye can still function perfectly. On average, the botox wears off after four months. So you have to repeat the procedure regularly. Fortunately, our health authorities do not consider this form of botox to be aesthetically pleasing, so a large part of the amount is reimbursed."

