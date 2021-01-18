The early 2000s were an interesting time for video games. Xbox debuted on the market with its first console as we tell you in this article, which was full of curiosities. Sega still existed as a home console, and the cool Dreamcast was its last gamble in the hardware world before it finally became the third-party game publisher it is today. It is from this time that a well-known story comes, according to which it was possible that Dreamcast games were used on Xbox.

This obviously did not happen and today is a curious anecdote of the future that did not happen. But since we like to imagine alternate realities, and let imagination guide the way, we’ll ask the important question: What if Dreamcast games had made it to Xbox? Dreamcast was an incredible console. Those of us who had the opportunity to play on it, we can safely say that in its time there was no console that was better played. In 2020 the rumors about a possible purchase of Sega by Microsoft shows how important this company is to Xbox users.

What if we had the Dreamcast games on Xbox?

The fall of Sega was due to many factors. For a while everything was going relatively well, the system was perfect for fans of the brand, it had its exclusive games, as well as online support through the SegaNet service. But then the inevitable happened, and it was gone. In 2018 a story was published in Reddit according to which the president of Sega at the time, Isao Okawa, had tried to convince Bill Gates to make his console compatible with Dreamcast games. A similar story emerged in the middle of 2020 with a rumor that the new consoles could add backward compatibility with Dreamcast.

According to this story, Sega already knew that it would have to close its console division, but he wanted to continue offering his fans support, and for that he saw Microsoft and its arrival in video games as the best option. Okawa hoped that the Xbox could be modified, either physically or with some kind of update, to play Dreamcast games and that online games such as Phantasy Star Online could continue to be played. Bill Gates flatly refused, or so the story goes, and then he followed the story as we know it.

Suppose for a moment that it is a true story. And before we argue with Bil Gates or send him threatening e-mails, let’s think about what would have happened if he had said yes. It was certainly ua novel idea. Microsoft just arrived with its consoleIt was, as now, a powerful company with a great financial muscle but inexperienced in the world of video games at least compared to Sega or Nintendo.

ANDn that moment, Sega could easily have given Xbox a boost with the advent of Dreamcast games, versus PlayStation 2 and GameCube. I would add a new audience, the entire Sega community would find their new home on Xbox. Also, Microsoft could have made a deal to make some profit from the Dreamcast games sold. The other thing is that Sega could then be one of the first First Party studios that together with Bungie would have created a legacy for Xbox that would last until now.

Sega and Xbox Today: Beyond Dreamcast Games

Currently there is still speculation about the possibility of Microsoft buying Sega. Aaron Greenberg himself often leaves clues on his personal Twitter account that such a movement is at least possible to imagine. Especially after the Bethesda purchase. And every time something about this is announced, the internet breaks in two. So without a doubt, Sega is more than well received by Xbox fans. Sega, as a publisher, stocks big games and a lot of history that Xbox gamers would love to have in their ranks.

There is much that can be speculated that it would have happened with the Dreamcast games on Xbox. But this is that story that will only have occurred in those alternative universes where things happen that do not happen in this one. Currently Sega and Xbox have been recovering the good relationship they had during the first Xbox and Xbox 360. In fact, in We are Xbox we have a List of games Microsoft inherited after Sega discontinued the Dreamcast. So in the end things may not be as the story tells. For now we will have to dream that one day the continuing rumors that Xbox finally buys Sega will be confirmed, and what will happen when that happens.

