If we all thought alike, if we all always liked the same thing, boredom would be guaranteed. It would be horrible. The beauty of life is movement, panta king of the philosopher Heraclitus. We never step in the same place twice nor is the water the same every time we put our feet in the river.

And that works in everything: in politics, in religion and even in gastronomy. The diversity of tastes, ideas, and creeds is a wealth without which we would be a sad caravan of cold and soulless pieces.

The great Umberto Eco, who did not lack irony, which is the salt of intelligence, in his book on ugliness, has fun emphasizing that while beauty is limited and monotonous, ugliness is infinite. Can you imagine everyone beautiful in the world?

The fact that humans dominate by the breadth of their thoughts is what distinguishes us from other species. The birds always sing the same. The animals speak but always in the same language. They don’t write down their thoughts. The human being is a river in motion. Hence, the paradox that being the most intelligent of created beings is also the one that makes the most mistakes. He who stumbles the most twice over the same stone.

Meanwhile and before the possibility that a tomorrow, which we do not know when, humans will have little to do with who we are today, with our myths and stories, our fears and our certainties, there is the struggle to be different and equal to the time. It is a curious seismic movement that sometimes baffles us and other times instills curiosity and fear in us.

Being the most similar, the temptation to imitate, the fear of being different or the desire to be the same, creates a movement that is the foundation of fashion and the beginning of political or religious identities. And even literary.

We live in a moment of transitional history where, for the first time, the Homo sapiens He wonders about the possibility of taking a quantum leap to end up being something different from what he is today. Yes, we know that all of this depends on the manipulation of the brain. It was the growth of the brain mass that apparently ended up distinguishing the Homo sapiens of the Neanderthals, who ended up disappearing.

Never have neuroscience studies along with medicine and robotics been as current as today. The human brain continues to be a source of discoveries and no one dares to make prophecies about our future.

Will it be better or worse? What if in the new race already underway in the conquest of the cosmos, other intelligent beings were found? Even the Vatican is following closely, and I would say apprehensively, the new movement that is beginning to grow outside our planet.

In the history of evolution there has surely been much more than what we have so far discovered as revealed by archaeologists. And they talk about millions of years. Climate changes and worse than those of today that divided even the continents have always existed, although it is true that for us and our children we should be interested in today and tomorrow.

If we all thought the same, if there were no different cultures and philosophies, politics and arts, we would die of boredom. The beautiful, the interesting, the creative is the diversity. Nothing more banal and cold than monotony.

There is, or should be, only one limit to diversity and that is violence, contempt for what is different, the desire to dominate, the inability to empathize, to understand the pain of others. No, the multiplicity of tastes, ideas, fashions, ideological currents are not dangerous. The human being needs, together with oxygen, to survive, create, try to improve. Yes, curiosity is the basis of creativity. Let the poets say it.

There are those who refuse to believe that man has already set foot on the Moon and those who move as they please outside the Earth in search of new things. Those who fear that we are not the only intelligent beings in the cosmos forget that the search for novelties is part of the current human brain’s capacity to invent, to want to discover, something that even children who are born already curious reveal.

In the fight against destructive ideologies, against the hatred that devours and impoverishes, against the cancer of greed and the thirst to accumulate without measure, it is urgent to know how to distinguish between creativity and pluralism, because if there are not two people in the world with the same lines on the hand, it is also not possible, without impoverishing ourselves, for all of us to think alike nor need to kneel before the same god.

Diversity yes, freedom to create and invent yes, even ideologies, different ways of thinking and organizing society. What destroys coexistence and destroys the joy of living is the temptation to prevaricate, to impose oneself with force, to want to appear as liberating gods even if this requires the wolf to camouflage itself under the sheep’s skin.

Yes, I am talking about the devouring far-right that runs through the veins of the world today and threatens us with a sad and dramatic impoverishing and destructive regression.

