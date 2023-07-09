With the assurance of two political analysts to “Sky News Arabia” that Moscow will not easily give up the political, security and economic influence it gained at the hands of “Wagner” in Africa, they do not rule out that the sudden acceleration of events will push it to concede some of this influence to China, as a lighter alternative than To be inherited by its adversary, the United States or Europe.

Wagner centering map.

According to multiple intelligence reports:

Wagner deploys 15,000 fighters in Africa, out of a total number of 23,000 fighters. This reflects Russia’s interest in establishing its footing on the continent Stationed in Libya, Central Africa, Mali, Madagascar, Sudan, Mozambique, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Angola, Zimbabwe, Chad, and Burkina Faso .

In these countries, you train government forces to support governments against rebel movements, as in Central Africa, or against terrorist movements, as in Mali In addition, she brings with her experts and investors in exploration, mining and timber trade; Where it carries out investment activities there, which is what Russia’s opponents use to incite the peoples of those countries, and to present “Wagner” as having come to plunder their wealth. .

The closest alternative

On the possibility of Chinese companies leaking into these countries to replace “Wagner”, Jasser Matar, an expert in international affairs, says, “Wagner has restored to Russia its lost influence since the collapse of the Soviet Union on the continent, but now it has become a thorn in its back, and it cannot be trusted.”“.

There are 13 countries that “trembled” immediately after a dispute occurred between Moscow and “Wagner”, and they know the future of the company in their lands, and accordingly, rain is expected.:

China, in turn, is interested in spreading its influence on the continent and protecting its trade, which amounts to $200 billion annually As for the countries in which the “Wagner” forces are stationed, they do not care about the nationality of the alternative, but what matters to them is maintaining their security and the integrity of their systems. .

Possible Sino-Russian compatibility

Mazen Hassan, an expert on Chinese affairs, presents the reasons for the importance of Africa to China, and the reflection of this on the possibility of expanding its military influence:

If “Wagner” fades away on the continent, it may be replaced by an American alternative, and this is what China does not want, which in recent years has been able to secure investments in precious metals mines (such as cobalt and lithium) to exploit in the “electronic chip war” between it and Washington, and other conflicts. commercial Russia and China are in agreement, and during the period of “Wagner” influence, China certainly benefited from that, and even increased its economic power, and we can say that “Wagner” was in secret the point of securing their interests, and the return of the United States and Europe to their areas of influence on the continent is a grave danger to the two countries .

• We expect an agreement between the two countries to secure an alternative that protects their interests; To prevent the return of Western control.