Not many people will argue that Max Verstappen was very lucky in Azerbaijan. With the end in sight, Verstappen had a blowout and his car hit the wall on the right side of the track. End of exercise and no points for Max. But it could have been worse, according to a simulation of Crashalong. The YouTube channel found out how the crash would have happened if Verstappen hadn’t gone to the right, but to the left. You can see the video below.

Verstappen was able to get out immediately after his crash during the GP of Azerbaijan to give a kick against his tire. If he had shot to the left, it might have been a different story. The entrance to the pits is on the left and Verstappen would have crashed sideways against the wall at 241 kilometers per hour. There’s no telling what additional physical suffering that would have caused, but you don’t have to be an expert to see that the blow would have been a lot harder.

What if Verstappen crashed on the left in Azerbaijan?

