Nearly four million Spaniards suffer from type 2 diabetes. And the number is increasing. Every year, 386,000 new people develop this disease in Spain, according to the study di@bet.es. It is a chronic ailment, which progresses silently and is only detected when the symptoms (excessive thirst, need to urinate frequently, unjustified tiredness) are already very evident. By then, the disease can take years to develop and slowly damage the kidneys, the eyes (it can even cause blindness) or the circulation in the hands and feet, to the point of amputation. There is no known cure, so therapeutic efforts focus on prevention.

Insulin resistance arises for genetic reasons in one in five cases. But the remaining 80% it is not in its genes and it occurs due to unhealthy lifestyle habits, such as a sedentary lifestyle, smoking or an inadequate diet associated with obesity. And that is the thread that a group of Spanish scientists have pulled in a study that opens a promising path for the prevention of this disease.

The starting point is that, if these bad habits increase the risk of developing the disease, there may be signs, however small, that warn the body in advance. To travel inside the body they have resorted to a science that is still little known: the discipline that studies metabolites, small molecules that are involved or are produced in processes such as respiration or energy generation.

Finding these markers in the blood sample is interpreted as a sneak of the future that would alert the patient and intervene positively on these five habits to prevent the disease from making its debut. Something like when Tom Cruise received a report of crimes that were going to be committed in the movie Minority Report and arrested the criminal before committing the crime.

The sneak of the future

Specifically, they analyzed blood metabolites associated with five factors linked to lifestyle: diet, physical activity, tobacco, body mass index (BMI) and alcohol consumption. They look for those related to the bacterial flora of the intestine and cholesterol, explains Mercedes Sotos-Prieto, associated with the Institute’s Cardiovascular and Nutritional Epidemiology group Imdea Food and epidemiologist at the Autonomous University of Madrid and at the research center Ciberesp. This group of researchers has also been the first to describe that a metabolite (o-phosphoethanolamine) is also linked to the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

The working method is apparently simple. The first thing was to determine the healthy life score of each of the participants according to a scale. The five analysis factors mentioned above were scored, with a higher score for those who practiced sports, did not drink alcohol or smoke, had a varied and healthy diet and were not obese. The next thing was to determine the presence of certain metabolites associated with unhealthy lifestyles. To do this, a blood sample was taken in a similar way to any other routine check-up. The big difference is in how that sample was analyzed.

Linking metabolites and risk

From here, the researchers drew lines of relationship. Low scores on the healthy living scale and the presence of certain metabolites would indicate a high risk of developing diabetes mellitis. Something like receiving a medical diagnosis years in advance, when it is still possible to avoid the disease by changing what wakes it up. On average, seven years passed between the analysis and the onset of diabetes.

The study remained within the theoretical framework, that is, it was not implemented in any of the participants. That would be one more step for which it is still necessary to verify that this system detects a real risk. “We are in an initial phase. The results of this study, carried out with 1,016 people from Valladolid whom we followed up for 14 years, still need to be replicated in other populations”, warns Dr. Sotos-Prieto.

Even if subsequent studies with other population samples confirmed that it works, we would still be far from being able to implement it in day-to-day clinical practice. The stumbling block, as is often the case, is that the use of technical instruments that are now only available experimentally in certain leading laboratories would have to be generalized.

tailor-made medicine

This system allows you to cherish the dream of a medicine customized, the playing field of precision medicine, a field that studies the peculiarities of each individual to apply therapies tailored to them. But, above all, that it acts with an eye toward prevention in the future.

However, it is useless to have the results in black on white without the patient’s desire to change. After all, prevention is based on changes that must be implemented before the evils appear. We are talking about introducing a certain level of physical activity, improving the nutritional pattern or giving up cigarettes and alcohol when there are still no symptoms.

This stage of directed changes, however, exceeded the objective of this study. “It was not contemplated to evaluate the willingness of the participants to change their lifestyle, nor the response that these changes could generate in their risk of developing type 2 diabetes. The metabolites only inform us that, in general, people with a lifestyle of healthier lifestyle have a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes compared to those with worse habits, regardless of their age”, highlights Dr. Sotos-Prieto.

It’s not science fiction

The results have been published in the magazine International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity and have received an excellent reception among the scientific community. “This research is clearly in line with that developed in recent years on the identification of predictive markers of metabolic diseases, including type 2 diabetes and, of course, obesity”, highlights Dr. Albert Lecube, vice president of the Spanish Society of Obesity (Seedo). “There is still a long way to go for the clinical use of metabolites as potential biomarkers in these diseases, and more research is needed in this field. But they are essential for working in the field of precision medicine and designing treatments and lifestyle programs. tailored and early onset”, adds Lecube, head of the Endocrinology and Nutrition Service at Hospital Arnau de Vilanova (Lleida).

Dr. María del Mar Malagón, president of Seedo, professor at the University of Córdoba and scientific deputy director of the Maimónides Institute for Biomedical Research of Córdoba (Imibic), highlights the contribution of this research to preventive medicine. “Currently, factors such as genetic and epigenetic predisposition are taken into account, that is, how our behavior and the environment in which we live has the ability to modify our genes. But we already know that with these data we are not always right, so information on other risk factors with the capacity to influence the development of diseases must be added. Among them, the one that evaluates this study”, explains Dr. Malagón.

The clues are out there, acknowledges Malagón. It remains to assemble the puzzle with that information. “The problem before us is how to integrate and jointly analyze all this data, for which computational tools must also be developed for big data and artificial intelligence”, he emphasizes. As futuristic as it sounds, she insists that scientists have their feet on the ground and that diagnosis years in advance could be a not-so-distant reality. “No, it’s not science fiction. We are getting closer and we hope to be able to change the way we practice medicine very soon.”